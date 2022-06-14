 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cougar grad Cameron Graham named NSWCA wrestler of the year

  • Updated
Cross County/Osceola’s Cameron Graham was named the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association wrestler of the year in Class C at the organization’s hall of fame banquet in Grand Island on Friday night. Graham capped his senior year with his second consecutive state title and an unblemished 56-0 record. Graham will continue his wrestling collegiately at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

GRAND ISLAND – Recent Cross County graduate Cameron Graham added some new hardware to his collection Friday night at the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association annual hall of fame banquet.

Graham was named the NSWCA’s Class C wrestler of the year for his performance for Cross County/Osceola in the winter, when he capped an undefeated senior year with his second consecutive state title at 160 pounds during the Class C State Wrestling Championships in February.

The Class C career leader in wins with 213 finished the season with an unblemished 56-0 mark. Graham caps his prep career with a 213-9 record, four state appearances, four state medals and a pair of titles.

On Saturday, Graham competed in the NSWCA all-star dual at Grand Island Northwest, where he took on Blair’s Charlie Powers, the Class B state champion at 160 pounds. The Cross County graduate emerged victorious in the match, pulling out an 8-2 decision.

Graham will continue his wrestling career at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he’ll suit up for Husker wrestling.

