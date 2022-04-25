Cougar girls third at High Plains Invite behind Josi Noble

OSCEOLA – On Saturday morning, athletes from High Plains, Cross County and Hampton laced up their running shoes and took to the track for the High Plains Invite. Shelby-Rising City and Nebraska Christian towered over the rest of the field, combining for 313 points as the Huskies held a slim 160-153 edge for the top spot in the team standings.

The Cougars also cracked the 100-point barrier as they finished third with 107. Giltner placed a distant fourth with 33 points, while High Plains rounded out the top 5 with 21. Hampton and Twin River tallied 19 points apiece to tie for sixth.

Cross County’s finish came on the heels of a brilliant outing from senior Josi Noble, who followed up her three-victory performance at the Friend Invite on Tuesday with a trio of golds Saturday.

Noble breezed to the finish line in 49.13 seconds in the 300 hurdles to pace the field by over three seconds. She leapt 34-08¾ in the triple jump to finish two feet, two inches clear of the next-best jump and edged out teammate Kylee Krol with a time of 26.51 in the 200.

In addition, the senior ran on the Cougars’ winning 4x400 relay as Krol, Noble, Lilly Peterson and Lindee Kelley crossed the tape in 4:22.30 to finish eight seconds ahead of Shelby-Rising City.

Altogether, Noble accounted for 40 of Cross County’s 107 points and all Cougar event victories.

Krol added a pair of silvers in the sprints, as did senior Haileigh Moutray in the throws. Krol finished four-hundredths of a second behind the Huskies’ Liberty Baker in the 100 and a little over a second behind Noble in the 200. The sophomore also cleared the bar at 8 feet in the pole vault to claim bronze.

Moutray fired a distance of 32-11½ in the shot put and flung the discus 107-0½ to take runner-up behind Shelby-Rising City’s Ava Larmon in both events.

The Cougars’ 4x100 relay team of Lucy Berggren, Alyssa Renken, Sarah Forsberg and Kelley crossed the tape in 57.48, four seconds clear of third-place High Plains but a couple seconds behind Nebraska Christian.

Kelley jumped 32-02 in the triple jump to win bronze behind Noble and High Plains junior Kenzie Wruble. The freshman added another point with a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles.

Forsberg, Berggren and Addie Linn added a trio of fourth-place performances in the 100, 300 hurdles and 400, respectively. Berggren also took sixth in the 100 hurdles.

Peterson rounded out the Cross County scoring with a sixth-place finish in the shot put.

Wruble and senior Alexis Kalkwarf led the charge for the host Storm on Saturday, as Wruble claimed silver in the triple jump and Kalkwarf won bronze in the 300 hurdles.

High Plains’ 4x100 relay placed third, while Emily Ackerson tacked on another point with a sixth-place finish in the discus to cap the Storm’s scoring at 21 points.

The Hawks found scoring options few and far between Saturday, but their 4x800 relay took bronze and Lillian Dose finished fourth in the shot put. Hampton also took fourth in the 4x100 and fifth in the 4x400.

Macy Miller rounded out the Hawks’ scoring with a fifth-place finish in the 800 and sixth-place performance in the 1600.

Team scoring – 1. Shelby-Rising City 160, 2. Nebraska Christian 153, 3. Cross County 107, 4. Giltner 33, 5. High Plains 21, T-6. Twin River 19, T-6. Hampton 19

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Liberty Baker, SRC, 13.25; 2. Kylee Krol, Cross County, 13.29; 4. Sarah Forsberg, Cross County, 14.12

200 – 1. Josi Noble, Cross County, 26.51; 2. Kylee Krol, Cross County, 27.77

400 – 1. Alex Larmon, SRC, 1:04.18; 4. Addie Linn, Cross County, 1:06.38

800 – 1. Izzi Brumbaugh, Nebraska Christian, 2:34.63; 5. Macy Miller, Hampton, 3:01.00

1600 – 1. Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 5:52.70; 6. Macy Miller, Hampton, 7:03.41

3200 – 1. Grace Musgrave, Nebraska Christian, 13:34.21

100 Hurdles – 1. Liberty Baker, SRC, 16.39; 6. Lucy Berggren, Cross County, 19.37

300 Hurdles – 1. Josi Noble, Cross County, 49.13; 3. Alexis Kalkwarf, High Plains, 54.86; 4. Lucy Berggren, Cross County, 55.21; 6. Lindee Kelley, Cross County, 55.71

4x100 – 1. Nebraska Christian, 55.29; 2. Cross County, 57.48; 3. High Plains, 1:01.77; 4. Hampton, 1:01.77

4x400 – 1. Cross County, 4:22.30; 5. Hampton, 6:04.36

4x800 – 1. Nebraska Christian. 11:24.61; 3. Hampton, 13:08.24

High Jump – 1. Zoey Walker, SRC, 5-0

Pole Vault – 1. Chelsey Myers, Nebraska Christian, 8-06; 3. Kylee Krol, Cross County, 8-0

Long Jump – 1. Liberty Baker, SRC, 14-11½

Triple Jump – 1. Josi Noble, Cross County, 34-08¾; 2. Kenzie Wruble, High Plains, 32-06¾; 3. Lindee Kelley, Cross County, 32-02

Shot Put – 1. Ava Larmon, SRC, 34-08; 2. Hailiegh Moutray, Cross County, 32-11½; 4. Lillian Dose, Hampton, 30-08½; 6. Lilly Peterson, Cross County, 29-05

Discus – 1. Ava Larmon, SRC, 111-11; 2. Hailiegh Moutray, Cross County, 107-0½; 6. Emily Ackerson, High Plains, 95-04