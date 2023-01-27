Cougar girls take rubber match against BDS 42-39

YORK – With a little over four minutes remaining in Friday afternoon’s third-place game at the CRC tournament, the top-seeded BDS girls took a 39-32 lead over 2-seed Cross County on a Hannah Miller 3-ball.

However, the Eagles would not score over the game’s final four minutes as Cross County scored the game’s final 10 points – including a 7-0 run over the final two minutes – to rally for a three-point victory at the York City Auditorium.

The matchup served as the season rubber match between the two schools, with both sides taking one of the teams’ previous two meetings this season. Despite tough losses in the CRC semifinals on Thursday, the tilt still held a ton of weight for both schools; Cross County entered the day sitting 10th in wildcard points in Class C2, while BDS was ninth in D2.

Early momentum swung in the Cougars’ favor as they took a 9-8 lead with one quarter in the books. However, BDS answered with a 13-10 run in the second stanza to carry a two-point cushion into the locker room.

The Eagles’ JessaLynn Hudson scored all eight of the team’s points in the third quarter to offset nine points in the frame from Cross County as BDS carried a 29-28 lead into the final eight minutes.

The CRC’s top seed extended its cushion over the early stages of the fourth quarter thanks to a 10-4 run to make it 37-32 on Miller’s triple near the four-minute mark.

Shyanne Anderson kept the Cougars afloat early in the fourth quarter with six of the team’s first seven points in the stanza. Ema Dickey split a pair of free throws to trim the deficit to four before Lilly Peterson buried a 3-pointer to make it a one-point ballgame with about two minutes remaining.

Both sides turned the ball over on their next possession before Dickey poked the ball loose from the BDS ballhandler and attacked the basket, drawing contact and going to the foul line. The freshman sank both freebies to put the Cougars on top 40-39 with 1:14 remaining.

The game, however, was far from over. BDS got two cracks at the hoop but couldn’t get a shot to fall, then forced a tie up with 58.3 seconds left.

Anderson missed the front end of a one-and-one but Peterson crashed the boards for an offensive rebound before turning the ball over. The Eagles gave the ball right back and Anderson missed the front end of another one-and-one with 41.3 seconds remaining.

However, Peterson was again there to crash the offensive glass and keep the ball in the possession of Cross County. It was a particularly important board because the next foul put the Cougars into the double-bonus and Dickey missed the first free throw before connecting on the second, making it a two-point lead with 34 seconds flat showing on the clock.

BDS’ Ashley Schlegel missed the front end of a one-and-one and Peterson grabbed a third crucial rebound in the final minute, then split a pair of shots at the foul line.

Trailing by three with 18.1 seconds remaining, the Eagles went down the court but coughed the ball up again when Hudson threw the ball away out of bounds. However, the Cougars missed a pair of free throws with 8.6 seconds left to keep BDS in the game.

Hudson got fouled but missed the front end of a one-and-one with 7.5 seconds remaining and the ball went out of bounds off the Eagles. However, BDS forced a tie up on the inbounds play and got one final crack at it with 1.3 seconds left.

Cross County defended the final play well, however, and the Eagles’ shot came up no good as the Cougars held on for the comeback win.

After missing its first 34 3-pointers this week, Cross County finished 3 of 9 from beyond the arc in the second half to help spark the rally. The Cougars finished 3 of 14 from downtown for the game, while BDS hit on just one of its 15 treys.

For the game, Cross County shot 14 of 44 (31.8%) and 11 of 19 at the foul line – though they made just 5 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter.

BDS, meanwhile, held an advantage in total shot attempts thanks to a 37-26 edge on the glass, but it didn’t help lead to increased offensive production. The Eagles shot just 31.4% (16 of 51) from the floor and 6 of 12 from the charity stripe.

Dickey netted 13 points to pace Cross County as the freshman made 7 of 10 free throws, while Anderson added 11. Lindee Kelley finished with eight points, Peterson added six and Eden Peterson capped the scoring with three.

Hudson poured in 23 of BDS’ 39 points and knocked down 10 of their 16 made field goals. Behind her, Hanna Kadel finished with six, Malory Dickson added five and Miller notched three. Hayley Sliva rounded out the scoring with two points.

Cross County improved to 15-4 on the season and took home third place in the CRC tournament with the win, while BDS dropped to 14-5 with the loss.