STROMSBURG – Cross County jumped all over East Butler from the opening tip Tuesday night, grabbing a 13-5 lead after one quarter and using a 10-0 run in the second stanza to take an 18-point cushion into the intermission.

The Cougars came out of the halftime break on fire with a 26-6 run and cruised to the finish line in a dominant 54-14 win in girls CRC action.

Morgan Havlovic knocked down 5 of 11 shots and paced East Butler with 12 points, but the sophomore got zero help Tuesday night. Outside of Havlovic, the rest of the Tigers combined for two points on a dreadful 1 of 29 shooting.

On the other side, Shyanne Anderson poured in a game-high 17 points to lead Cross County as the junior outscored East Butler by herself. Eden Peterson joined her in double figures with 10 points, followed by eight from Ema Dickey and Adrienne Waller’s seven.

Lilly Peterson added six points for the Cougars, Lindee Kelley finished with four and Chesney Sundberg notched two.

Team and individual stats were not available for Cross County, which won its fourth straight game and improved to 18-4 on the season.