Cougar girls punch ticket to Runza Classic title bout

STROMSBURG – Cross County jumped all over Milford early Thursday, taking a 15-12 lead after eight minutes and stretching the advantage to 27-19 at intermission.

An 11-5 run in the third quarter gave the Cougars a 38-24 lead, but the Eagles refused to fade quietly into the night. The visitors ripped off a 15-7 run in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit as Cross County reached the finals of the Runza Classic with a 45-39 win.

Ayla Roth netted a game-high 18 points for Milford, seven of which came in the final eight minutes, and Tanya Miller added 13. However, they didn’t get much help as the duo combined for 31 of the Eagles’ 39 points.

Shyanne Anderson scored 11 points in the first quarter to spark Cross County early and finished with a team-high 16, while freshman Ema Dickey added 15. The duo slowed down in the second half – 24 of their combined 31 points came in the first 16 minutes – but junior Lilly Peterson picked up the slack as she scored all eight of her points after the intermission.

Lindee Kelley tallied three points, Sydney Hengelfelt notched a pair and Adrienne Waller capped the Cougars’ scoring with one.

Cross County took on 8-0, undefeated BDS in the tournament final Friday night.