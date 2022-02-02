Cougar girls pounce on Knights for 52-24 win

WACO – A balanced Cross County offensive attack fired on all cylinders for four quarters at Nebraska Lutheran on Tuesday night, as nine different Cougars scored in a 52-24 rout.

Cross County’s lead was just 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cougars embarked on a 16-2 run in the second period that put the game out of reach.

The Knights knocked down just nine field goals all game and did not make a 3-point shot. The Cougars, meanwhile, drilled 21 shots from the floor and connected on a pair of treys.

Josi Noble poured in a game-high 12 points for Cross County, eight of which came in the first half. The senior buried four baskets and went a perfect 4 for 4 at the charity stripe.

Sophomore Shyanne Anderson joined Noble in double figures with 10 points, including eight after halftime. She made three field goals and connected on all three of her free throws.

Senior Chloe Sandell scored seven points, while freshmen Bricelynn Larson and Lindee Kelley added six apiece. Sophomore Lilly Peterson scored four points and junior Bren Lemburg tallied three. Senior Haileigh Moutray and junior Jayden Fellows both scored two points to round out the Cross County scoring.

Junior Jasmine Malchow led Nebraska Lutheran with eight points, while junior Lily Otte added seven and freshman Rebecca Hueske notched five. Marissa Endorf and Kay Hopfensperger completed the Knights’ scoring output with two points each.