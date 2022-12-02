Cougar girls' length too much for Shelby-Rising City

STROMSBURG – The Shelby-Rising City Huskies took an 18-12 lead in the second quarter.

After that it was all Cross County as they outscored the Huskies 56-25 en-route to a 68-47 win in girls Crossroads Conference regular season action.

Cross County, who evened their record at 1-1, took advantage of their height differential as they out-rebounded the Huskies 36-28 and forced 22 SRC turnovers.

Early on the Huskies used their speed to dribble around and past the Cougar defenders. Sophomore Taya Pinneo scored 10 of her team-high 23 points in the first half to keep the game at 24-22 at the break.

The Cougars got 18 first half points from junior Lilly Peterson who finished with a game-high 26, but the rest of the team didn’t start to catch up until the second half.

After a dismal 6 of 23 from the field in the first half, the Cougars hit 15 of 25 from the field in the second half and finished 21 of 48, 7 of 16 on 3-point shots.

Junior Shyanne Anderson was held scoreless in the first half, but bounced back with 14 second half points as well as freshman Adrienne Waller who scored eight of her 10 points in the second half.

Cross County outscored Shelby-Rising City from the free throw line 17-4 as the Cougars were 17 of 25 and SRC just 4 of 13.

Adding nine points for the Huskies was junior Ava Larmon, senior Zoey Walker had six.

SRC cut the Cougar lead to 35-30 in the third quarter, but Cross County scored a quick six to force an SRC timeout by coach Turner Trofholz.

The Huskies were 20 of 48 from the field, but just 3 of 16 behind the 3-point arc.

Cross County (1-1) travels to Centura on Tuesday night.

Shelby-RC 12 12 13 10-47

Cross County 9 17 21 21-68

SRC (47)- Pinneo 23, Ava Larmon 9, Barnes 3, Walker 6, Martensen 2, Bauers 4. Totals-20-48 (3-16) 4-13-47.

CC (68)- Dickey 8, Hengelfelt 2, E. Peterson 5, L. Peterson 26, Linn 1, Waller 10, Anderson 14, Kelley 2. Totals- 21-48 (7-16) 17-25-68