Cougar girls hand David City its first loss

DAVID CITY – The David City Scouts came into their game with the Cross County Cougars with an 11-0 record and averaging better than 40 points per game this season.

The Cougars fell behind early but outscored the No. 7 Scouts 21-5 over the middle two quarters and pulled away for the 37-25 win Friday night in girls non-conference basketball.

David City led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored 8-0 in the second and 13-5 in the third as the Cougars held the hosts to just 7 of 29 shooting from the field and 2 of 8 from 3-point range.

Cross County, the No. 1 seed in the Crossroads Conference Tournament that gets underway on Saturday in York, improved to 9-6 with the win.

The Cougars placed two players in double figures. Josi Noble finished with 12 points on 4 of 9 shooting and Chloe Sandell was 5 of 15 with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cougars were 14 of 37 from the field and 2 of 11 on 3-point attempts.

Cross County was 7 of 14 at the foul line and David City 9 of 17.

David City was led in scoring by Emily Johnson with 10 and Neely Behrns with six.