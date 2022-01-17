 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cougar girls hand David City its first loss
0 Comments

Cougar girls hand David City its first loss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAVID CITY – The David City Scouts came into their game with the Cross County Cougars with an 11-0 record and averaging better than 40 points per game this season.

The Cougars fell behind early but outscored the No. 7 Scouts 21-5 over the middle two quarters and pulled away for the 37-25 win Friday night in girls non-conference basketball.

David City led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored 8-0 in the second and 13-5 in the third as the Cougars held the hosts to just 7 of 29 shooting from the field and 2 of 8 from 3-point range.

Cross County, the No. 1 seed in the Crossroads Conference Tournament that gets underway on Saturday in York, improved to 9-6 with the win.

The Cougars placed two players in double figures. Josi Noble finished with 12 points on 4 of 9 shooting and Chloe Sandell was 5 of 15 with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cougars were 14 of 37 from the field and 2 of 11 on 3-point attempts.

Cross County was 7 of 14 at the foul line and David City 9 of 17.

David City was led in scoring by Emily Johnson with 10 and Neely Behrns with six.

Cross County out rebounded the Scouts 29-23 and committed two less turnovers in the win.

Cross County will host the Dorchester Longhorns on Tuesday and then travel to Giltner on Thursday night.

The Cougars will not open CRC Tournament action until Monday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News