Cougar girls get in final tune-up leading into the CRC Tournament

STROMSBURG-The Cross County Cougars final tune-up before the start of the Crossroads Conference Tournament turned into a one-sided affair from the tip-off.

Cross County (12-3) took a 22-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and head coach Mitch Boshart was able to play a lot of players in the team’s 58-9 win over the Giltner Hornets on Thursday night.

The Cougar’s 6-foot 1 inch senior post Erica Stratman was dominant as she scored 20 points and junior Chloe Sandell and freshman Shyanne Anderson added nine each as the No. 2 seed cruised from the start.

The Cougars led 40-7 at the half and Giltner (1-14) was only able to add a point in each of the final two quarters as they failed to get to double figures in the loss.

The Hornets scoring was led by Alice Wiles with five and Macie Antle with three.

Cross County was 4 of 5 at the free throw line and hit four 3-pointers in the win, while the Hornets were 3 of 8 at the foul stripe.

The Cougars will play on Tuesday against the winner of the No. 7 seed Dorchester Longhorns and the No. 10 Shelby-RC Huskies. A time and venue will be determined following Saturday’s first round games.