Cougar girls fall to Meridian and Malcolm

Malcolm finished 23-of-44 from the floor on the night, connecting at a 52 percent clip. They also drained four of their six shots from beyond the arc and went 10-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Alyssa Fortik led the offensive explosion for Malcolm, as the junior racked up a game-high 27 points and finished a sizzling 11-of-14 from the floor and 3-of-4 from downtown.

With the Clippers on such a roll offensively, Cross County needed to shoot just as well to be able to keep pace. The Cougars didn’t, shooting just 11-of-33 from the floor and 1-of-14 from beyond the arc – though they did convert 11 of their 16 chances from the charity stripe.

Peterson scored 10 points to lead Cross County on 4-of-9 shooting. The sophomore also split a pair of free throws. Sandell finished just 2-of-6 from the floor, but she went 5-of-7 at the line and finished with nine points.

Anderson added eight points despite connecting on two of eight shot attempts thanks to a perfect 4-for-4 performance from the charity stripe.

Junior Jayden Fellows added four points and Kelley recorded three to round out the Cougars’ scoring efforts.