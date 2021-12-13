Cougar girls fall to Meridian and Malcolm

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars dropped a pair of games this weekend, falling 46-39 at Meridian on Friday and 60-34 against Malcolm on Saturday.
Meridian 46, Cross County 39
Cross County shot the ball better than Meridian did Friday night, but the Mustangs made up for the difference at the free-throw line. Cross County committed 26 fouls and sent Meridian to the charity stripe 34 times, where the Mustangs made 17 of those attempts. Meridian, meanwhile, fouled Cross County 12 times, and the Cougars went 8-for-12 from the foul line.
Sophomore Lilly Peterson scored a game-high 19 points and made half of her 14 shots, but it wasn’t enough to guide Cross County to the win.
Sophomore Shyanne Anderson and senior Chloe Sandell added eight and seven points, respectively, while freshman Lindee Kelley notched three and junior Bren Lemburg recorded two to round out the Cougars’ scoring efforts.
Peterson added nine rebounds and four steals, while Anderson dished out four assists.
Malcolm 60, Cross County 34
The Malcolm Clippers came out firing on all cylinders offensively, pouring in 35 points in the first half as they led the Cougars by 20 at the break thanks to some hot shooting. Cross County battled for a full four quarters, but it wasn’t enough to dig out of the early hole in a 60-34 loss.
Malcolm finished 23-of-44 from the floor on the night, connecting at a 52 percent clip. They also drained four of their six shots from beyond the arc and went 10-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Alyssa Fortik led the offensive explosion for Malcolm, as the junior racked up a game-high 27 points and finished a sizzling 11-of-14 from the floor and 3-of-4 from downtown.
With the Clippers on such a roll offensively, Cross County needed to shoot just as well to be able to keep pace. The Cougars didn’t, shooting just 11-of-33 from the floor and 1-of-14 from beyond the arc – though they did convert 11 of their 16 chances from the charity stripe.
Peterson scored 10 points to lead Cross County on 4-of-9 shooting. The sophomore also split a pair of free throws. Sandell finished just 2-of-6 from the floor, but she went 5-of-7 at the line and finished with nine points.
Anderson added eight points despite connecting on two of eight shot attempts thanks to a perfect 4-for-4 performance from the charity stripe.
Junior Jayden Fellows added four points and Kelley recorded three to round out the Cougars’ scoring efforts.
Malcolm held a 24-19 edge in the turnover department and a 23-17 advantage on the glass.
Peterson pulled down five rebounds to pace Cross County, while Sandell grabbed four boards and Kelley and senior Haileigh Moutray each notched two.
Sophomore Kylee Krol dished out two assists, while Sandell, Anderson, Fellows and Lemburg each had one. Peterson swiped three of the Cougars’ 12 steals and Anderson, Kelley and Sandell each had two. Krol, Fellows and junior Taylor Lindburg all added one steal apiece.
Cross County dropped to 2-2 with the loss. The Cougars return to the court Thursday to kick off a stretch of four games in six days at Hampton before hosting BDS, Heartland and Superior heading into Christmas break.