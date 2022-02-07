Cougar girls double up the Storm in hoops

POLK – The Cross County Cougars led the High Plains Storm 12-6 after eight minutes and 18-10 at halftime Saturday before pulling away in the second half of a 44-22 win in CRC action. The Cougars outscored the Storm 26-12 over the final 16 minutes, including a 13-4 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Cross County did not make a 3-pointer all game but still knocked down 17 shots from the floor, while High Plains made just six field goals, including one from long range.

The Cougars finished 10 of 21 at the foul line, and High Plains made 9 of 14 free throws.

Chloe Sandell poured in a game-high 17 points for Cross County. Josi Noble racked up nine points, while Shyanne Anderson and Jayden Fellows added four apiece. Freshmen Chesney Sundburg and Lindee Kelley each tallied three points and Lilly Peterson and Haileigh Moutray both recorded two to round out the Cougars’ scoring.

Rylee Ackerson paced the Storm with six points, while Hailey Lindburg and Alexis Kalkwarf added five apiece. Hannah Hodgman and Roberta Hines rounded out the High Plains scoring effort with three points each.