Cougar girls claw to a share of Friend Invite title

FRIEND – Tuesday morning, the Cross County Cougars battled chilly, windy conditions and the rest of the field as they went toe-to-toe with the East Butler Tigers for the Friend Invite team title. The two teams were neck-and-neck all day long, and by the conclusion of all 17 events neither side could break through.

Cross County and East Butler both scored 116 points to finish tied atop the leaderboard and share the team title, while Meridian took bronze with 97 points. Deshler and Freeman rounded out the top 5, while Nebraska Lutheran scored 21 points and placed eighth in the 10-team field.

Seniors Josi Noble and Haileigh Moutray shined amid the dreary conditions, combining for 50 of the Cougars’ 116 points. Noble won the triple jump, 400 and 300 hurdles while Moutray swept the throwing events.

Noble crossed the tape in 53.30 seconds to pace the field in the 300 hurdles and flirted with a sub-minute time in the 400. Instead she finished in 1:04.50, more than three seconds clear of the runner-up.

The senior dominated the rest of the field in the triple jump, reaching a distance of 35-07½, nearly four feet, four inches better than the next-best mark belonging to freshman teammate Lindee Kelley. Kelley recorded a jump of 31-04¾ to edge out Meridian’s Kailyn Paul for second by three-quarters of an inch.

In the throwing events, Moutray tossed a 32-08 to win the shot put and flung the discus 111-06 to add a second win. Lilly Peterson also scored for the Cougars in both events, taking silver in the discus and bronze in the shot put.

Kylee Krol added a sixth win for Cross County in the 200, clocking it at 28.40 seconds. The sophomore claimed silver in the 100, finishing in 12.80 seconds, just two-tenths of a second behind Camryn Kocian of East Butler.

Cross County notched its seventh and final victory of the day in the 4x400 relay, which the Cougars finished in 4:47.70.

In the 1600, Ellasyn Pinkelman clocked in at 6:42.30 to claim silver. Cross County’s 4x100 relay team placed fifth, as did Lucy Berggren in the 300 hurdles and Krol in the pole vault.

Addison Linn rounded out the Cougars’ scoring with a pair of sixth-place finishes in the pole vault and the 800.

Nebraska Lutheran scored 21 points and finished eighth, but Marissa Endorf turned in a solid day. Endorf ran the 800 in a shade over three minutes to take silver and added a fourth-place finish in the high jump.

Jasmine Malchow scored two points for the Knights when she finished fifth in the 100 hurdles, while Bethany Fox placed sixth in the 3200 and added another point.

The rest of Nebraska Lutheran’s scoring came in the 4x800, which Endorf, Sophia Helwig, Ann Prigge and Lily Otte ran in 12:34.60.

Team scores

T-1. East Butler 116, T-1. Cross County 116, 3. Meridian 97, 4. Deshler 46, 5. Freeman 41, 6. Crete 39, 7. Dorchester 35, 8. Nebraska Lutheran 21, 9. Diller-Odell 9, 10. Seward 5

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Camryn Kocian, East Butler, 12.60; 2. Kylee Krol, Cross County, 12.80

200 – 1. Kylee Krol, Cross County, 28.40

400 – 1. Josi Noble, Cross County, 1:04.50

800 – 1. Lacey Schmidt, Deshler, 2:50.20; 2. Marissa Endorf, Nebraska Lutheran, 3:00.40; 6. Addison Linn, Cross County, 3:06.50

1600 – 1. Reese Kozisek, East Butler, 6:38.30; 2. Ellasyn Pinkelman, Cross County, 6:42.30

3200 – 1. Reese Kozisek, East Butler, 14:23.80; 6. Bethany Fox, Nebraska Lutheran, 15:43.90

100 Hurdles – 1. Allie Rigatuso, East Butler, 17.30; 5. Jasmine Malchow, Nebraska Lutheran, 18.21

300 Hurdles – 1. Josi Noble, Cross County, 53.30; 5. Lucy Berggren, Cross County, 1:00.50

4x100 – 1. East Butler, 56.30; 5. Cross County, 59.20

4x400 – 1. Cross County, 4:47.70

4x800 – 1. Meridian, 12:22.60; 3. Nebraska Lutheran, 12:34.60

High Jump – 1. Haley Klement, East Butler, 5-0; 4. Marissa Endorf, Nebraska Lutheran, 4-04

Pole Vault – 1. Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 10-0; 5. Kylee Krol, Cross County, 7-06; 6. Addison Linn, Cross County, 7-0

Long Jump – 1. Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 16-05¾

Triple Jump – 1. Josi Noble, Cross County, 35-07½; 2. Lindee Kelley, Cross County, 31-04¾

Shot Put – 1. Haileigh Moutray, Cross County, 32-08; 3. Lilly Peterson, Cross County, 29-04

Discus – 1. Haileigh Moutray, Cross County, 111-06; 2. Lilly Peterson, Cross County, 110-05