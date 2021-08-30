Cougar football wins by 20 over Clarkson-Leigh

STROMSBURG – The Clarkson-Leigh Patriots jumped out to an 8-0 lead after the first 12 minutes, but the Cross County Cougars scored 42 points over the final three quarters for the 42-22 win Friday night.

Cross County improves to 2-0 while the Patriots drop to 0-1.

The Cougars opened their scoring Friday night with a 29-yard toss from senior Shayden Lundstrom to fellow senior Cory Hollinger in the second quarter that pulled the Cougars to within 8-6 after the PAT failed.

The Class D1 No. 2 Cross County crew took the lead for good at the break when all-state running back Carter Seim scored on a 25-yard run and the PAT made it 14-8.

The Cougars pushed their lead to 34-14 as Haiden Hild scored on a 2 yard run and Seim bolted in from 4 yards.

Hild would add runs of 7 and 5 yards in the fourth quarter as he finished with 75 yards on 13 carries. Seim racked up 165 yards on 24 attempts.

Clarkson/Leigh scored on runs of 2, 65 and 1 yard to account for their scoring.

Cross County had 321 yards of total offense with 251 on the ground and 70 through the air. Hollinger and Hild each had one reception in the win. The Cougars threw just five passes.