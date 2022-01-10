Cougar, Coyote girls open Nebraska Basketball Showcase with OT

KEARNEY – When the Viaero Center had to back out of hosting the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase due to heating issues, Kearney High School stepped up and allowed the games to be played at their facility.

Saturday the Class D2 No. 7 Anselmo-Merna Coyotes needed overtime to get past Cross County’s Cougars 53-52 in the first of an eight game schedule.

The Cougars led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter but the Coyotes forged a 25-25 halftime tie.

The Cougars (7-6) went up 35-33 headed to the final eight minutes, but Anselmo-Merna won the fourth quarter forcing OT at 45-45.

The Coyotes held on for the one-point win when they prevailed in the overtime session 8-7.

Anselmo-Merna senior Jaide Chandler had a game-high 25 points on 8 of 15 shooting from the field and also recorded one of the team’s four 3-pointers. The Coyotes also got a strong effort from 5-11 junior Shaylyn Safranek as she put up 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Cross County was led in scoring by senior Chloe Sandell with 16 points and eight boards, while sophomore Lilly Peterson accounted for 13 points and added six rebounds.