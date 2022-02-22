Cougar boys wear down Aquinas, roll into district finals

STROMSBURG – Plagued by five first-quarter turnovers, Cross County stumbled out of the gate during its Class C2-8 subdistrict semifinal against David City Aquinas on Tuesday evening. The Monarchs led the hosts 12-8 after one period, and when they opened the second frame on a 9-3 run, things looked bleak for the Cougars.

Cross County settled down near the midpoint of the second quarter, closing the half on a 13-3 run to head into the locker room deadlocked at 24 after senior Cory Hollinger tipped in a putback bucket at the first-half buzzer.

The Cougars’ momentum carried over into the third quarter as they outscored Aquinas 12-4 in the stanza to take an eight-point lead into the final frame. Cross County then closed with a flourish, notching a 22-17 edge in the fourth quarter to pull away down the stretch and stroll into the subdistrict finals with a 58-45 win.

No. 4 seed Aquinas rocketed out of the gate, capitalizing on a slew of early Cross County miscues to stake a four-point lead after one quarter. The Monarchs extended the cushion with a 9-3 run to open the second period, taking a 21-11 lead with 4:51 to go until halftime.

Facing a double-digit deficit, the Cougars got off the mat with a quick run to claw back into the game. Hollinger ignited the spark with a bucket, Damon Mickey followed with a pair of free throws and Haiden Hild canned a trey to trim the margin to 21-18 with 2:49 left in the half.

Hollinger added four more points down the stretch in the first half, including a tip-in putback at the buzzer to knot the game at 24 heading into the locker room.

Spurred by the closing 13-3 run, Cross County embarked on a 12-4 run in the third quarter to take control of the game. The Cougars extended their cushion over the final eight minutes, wearing down Aquinas to clinch a 13-point victory.

Cross County shot 30 of 48 (53%) from the floor for the game, including 4 of 10 from beyond the arc. The Cougars also delivered at the charity stripe, where they drained 14 of 17 free throws.

Aquinas, meanwhile, finished just 15 of 43 from the floor, but the Monarchs connected on 7 of 20 chances from deep.

Hollinger led all scorers with 19 points for the Cougars, 10 of which came in the second quarter to help erase the slow start. Mickey scored seven of his 10 points in the second half, while Alex Noyd went 6 for 6 at the foul line and joined them in double figures with 10 points.

Carter Seim scored six points in the fourth quarter and finished with eight for the game, while Hild added six and buried a pair of 3-pointers. Shayden Lundstrom rounded out the Cougars’ scoring with four points.

Clayton Zavodny paced Aquinas with 15 points, while Krae Lawicky added 11 for the Monarchs.

Cross County held a 28-18 edge on the glass and took better care of the ball after the opening eight minutes, finishing with 14 turnovers compared to 11 for Aquinas.

The Cougars improved to 23-2 on the season and will face either Heartland or Nebraska Christian in the subdistrict finals Thursday night.