Cougar boys pull away from Sutton 48-31

STROMSBURG – On Thursday night against Sutton, Cross County only carried a four-point lead into the locker room at intermission. That cushion grew to seven after a 10-7 run in the third quarter before the Cougars slammed the door in emphatic fashion with a 19-9 fourth quarter advantage as the hosts pulled away late for a 48-31 win.

Cross County shot 16 of 39 (41%) from the floor for the game but went just 3 of 11 (27%) from three. The Cougars also converted 13 of 15 free throws in the win.

Ashton Seim knocked down 5 of 12 shots from the floor and went 4 for 4 at the foul line en route to a team-high 16 points. Tanner Hollinger connected on all five of his free throws and went 3 for 6 from the floor as the junior added 12 points, while Alex Noyd finished with nine.

Levi Miller tallied four points, Wyatt Hengelfelt notched three and James Eglin and Hayden Allen rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.

Miller grabbed a team-high four rebounds as the Cougars pulled down 18 boards for the game, while Hollinger and Thatcher Hanson each dished out three assists. Miller also swiped four of the team’s nine steals and recorded the Cougars’ only block.

Team and individual stats for Sutton were not available.