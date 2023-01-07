Cougar boys pounce on Huskies 60-26

HENDERSON – The Cross County boys set the tone early Saturday evening, getting to the foul line six times and converting on all six free throws in the first eight minutes against Heartland. Those six points provided all the cushion early as both teams knocked down a pair of shots from the floor in the first quarter and the Cougars carried an 11-5 lead into the second stanza.

The Cougars created some separation in the second quarter thanks to a 16-6 run as the visitors carried a 27-11 lead into the locker room at halftime. Cross County continued the momentum in the second half, outscoring the Huskies 33-15 and rolling to a 60-26 win in non-conference action.

“We played very well defensively. They got some easy buckets on offensive rebounds in the second half, but we made a big concerted effort after losing at Osceola on Tuesday to get better defensively,” Cross County head coach Jimmy Blex said. “The kids have bought into it, they’re doing the little things right and we’ve just got to rebound a little bit better. It was a good end to a long two weeks for us with six games in nine days.”

It was tough sledding for Heartland all night long offensively, as the hosts made just 10 field goals for the game in their home opener. The Huskies also connected just once from beyond the arc on Langdon Arbuck’s 3-ball to open the Huskie scoring.

“Cross County is really, really good and their coach has them in a defense that fits their personnel really well. We just couldn’t score, 26 points, but we had chances and just didn’t finish,” head coach Taylor Siebert said. “It’s also my fault for not getting our guys into the right spots consistently enough against that 1-3-1, which is really tough. They took away a lot of things that we do well. We didn’t rebound well, which is a strength of ours, and defensively we just lost control of the pace of the game. We were always trying to play catch-up and we couldn’t hit a shot.”

Cougar junior Tanner Hollinger matched Heartland’s 11 first-half points by himself and would add nine more points after the intermission to lead all scorers with 20. He also turned in a stellar outing at the charity stripe, connecting on 11 of 12 foul shots.

“He’s got guard skills at 6-foot-6 with some physicality and has a good inside presence, so he’s a tough matchup for a lot of teams,” Blex said of the junior. “They did a good job taking him away inside during the first half but our guys did a good job getting him the ball.”

Hollinger’s lights-out performance on free throws sparked the rest of the Cougars, who went to the line 32 times as a team and buried 23 of those foul shots. The discrepancy from the stripe loomed large; Heartland finished just 5 of 9 at the line in comparison.

Behind Hollinger, James Elgin and Alex Noyd added eight points apiece and Levi Miller tallied six. Ashton Seim and Hayden Allen finished with five each, Thatcher Hanson recorded four and Wyatt Hengelfelt notched two. Tobey Waller and Dylan Fanning rounded out the Cougars’ scoring with one point apiece.

“We have a good problem to have where we’ve got probably 11 guys that can play for a lot of teams. It’s a challenge for me as a coach to find minutes for everybody, but those guys have done a good job of accepting their roles and when they get opportunities, taking advantage of it,” Blex said. “Ashton led us our last game with 16, Alex has led us, we’ve had four or five guys lead us in scoring throughout the year, so we’re a tough team to guard when we’re all on. We didn’t shoot particularly great from outside tonight but we didn’t shoot a lot of threes either, so when we’re on it’s a fun group to watch.”

Merrick Maltsberger scored eight of his 10 points after halftime to pace the Huskies, while Arbuck tallied eight and Trev Peters added six. Tucker Bergen and Zach Quiring rounded out the scoring with two points each.

Cross County moved to 10-2 on the year with the win, while Heartland (4-5) dipped below .500. It was a disappointing outing for the Huskies in their home opener after kicking off the season with eight consecutive road trips, but Heartland did salvage a weekend split after knocking off Fullerton on Friday night.

Heartland and Cross County could meet up again when the postseason rolls around as they share the same sub-district, so Saturday’s matchup provided a good learning opportunity despite the lopsided loss.

“It’s just knowing what it takes, the attention to detail we talk about often. It’s the discipline of taking care of the ball. We’ve been trying to focus on that, but we’re just not there yet and we’re going to have to learn how to take care of the ball and the pressure as a team,” Siebert said. “That starts with me, I’m the coach and I need to prepare them for that so they can execute and gain confidence in that. We’ve got a lot of season left.”

Heartland 73, Fullerton 32

As much as Heartland struggled offensively Saturday evening, the opposite was true Friday night at Fullerton. The Huskies knocked down 57% of their shots for the game (28 of 49) and cruised from the opening tip in a 73-32 win.

Peters went 10 of 18 from the floor and poured in 26 points, followed by Arbuck’s 21 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Quiring joined them in double figures with 10 points, while Bergen tallied five. Maltsberger notched four points and Carter Seibert, Sam Quiring and Hudson Regier each followed with two. Luis Alvarez capped the scoring with one point.