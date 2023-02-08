STROMSBURG – Eight minutes into Tuesday night’s ballgame, Cross County led East Butler 13-2. By halftime the cushion had swelled to 30-9 and the Cougars never looked back, outscoring the Tigers 19-3 in the third quarter and holding serve in the final stanza for a 64-27 win in boys CRC action.

Cross County shot 27 of 55 (49%) from the floor and 8 of 23 from three. Alex Noyd knocked down 7 of 9 shots and poured in 16 points, while Hayden Allen buried 4 of 11 treys and joined him in double figures with 12.

Ashton Seim added nine points, Levi Miller tallied eight and Lucas Jacobsen notched five. James Elgin and Tobey Waller finished with four points apiece and Thatcher Hanson, Wyatt Hengelfelt and Brock Allen each rounded out the scoring with two.

The Cougars crashed the glass for a whopping 41 rebounds, led by nine from Elgin, eight apiece from Noyd and Seim and Waller’s seven boards. Waller also dished out five assists and Miller swiped a team-high five steals. Blocks went to Hanson, Seim and Allen with one each.

Cross County improved to 17-4 on the season with the victory.