EXETER – Cross County only led Exeter-Milligan 14-6 with eight minutes in the book Friday night, but the Cougars created breathing room with a 26-7 run in the second quarter and held serve in the second half for a 72-45 win in boys CRC action.

The Cougars shot 23 of 50 (46%) from the floor and 9 of 25 from three. They also hit on 17 of 23 chances at the foul line. Hayden Allen and Ashton Seim tied for the game high with 18 points apiece on 6 of 13 and 6 of 11 shooting, respectively.

James Elgin went 3 for 3 from the floor and added 10 points, while Tobey Waller finished 3 for 3 with eight. Wyatt Hengelfelt tallied seven points and Thatcher Hanson, Sawyer Anderson and Lucas Jacobsen each recorded three, while Kole Crawford netted two to round out the scoring.

Marcus Krupicka finished with 12 points to pace E-M, while Carter Milton joined him in double figures with 11. Aidan Vavra notched eight and Tyler Due and Andrew Vavra added three apiece. Jonah Geiger, Draven Payne, Brett Kallhoff and Troy Kallhoff all concluded the scoring effort with two points.

Elgin and Hengelfelt both led Cross County on the glass with five rebounds, while Hanson and Hengelfelt dished out three assists apiece and Seim swiped eight steals.

Team and individual stats for Exeter-Milligan were not available