Cougar boys bury Mustangs in first-half onslaught, roll to 53-30 win

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars came out firing on all cylinders in their season opener Thursday night, outscoring the McCool Junction Mustangs 21-2 during the game’s first eight minutes en route to a 33-6 halftime lead. Cross County cooled down some in the second half but still rolled to a dominant 53-30 win.

McCool Junction turned the ball over five times during the opening quarter and didn’t score its first points of the season until a Trent Neville layup with 4:43 to play in the period. By then, Cross County already led 11-2 behind a balanced offensive attack. Cory Hollinger led the way with seven points in the opening frame as five different Cougars scored during the first eight minutes.

Cross County extended its lead in the second quarter as the McCool Junction offense continued to shoot blanks. Hollinger outscored the Mustangs 11-6 in the opening half alone as the Cougars raced to a 27-point lead at the break.

The Mustangs came to life some in the second half, scoring 14 points in the third quarter and 10 more in the fourth, but by that point the outcome had long been decided.