Cougar boys bury Mustangs in first-half onslaught, roll to 53-30 win

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars came out firing on all cylinders in their season opener Thursday night, outscoring the McCool Junction Mustangs 21-2 during the game’s first eight minutes en route to a 33-6 halftime lead. Cross County cooled down some in the second half but still rolled to a dominant 53-30 win.
McCool Junction turned the ball over five times during the opening quarter and didn’t score its first points of the season until a Trent Neville layup with 4:43 to play in the period. By then, Cross County already led 11-2 behind a balanced offensive attack. Cory Hollinger led the way with seven points in the opening frame as five different Cougars scored during the first eight minutes.
Cross County extended its lead in the second quarter as the McCool Junction offense continued to shoot blanks. Hollinger outscored the Mustangs 11-6 in the opening half alone as the Cougars raced to a 27-point lead at the break.
The Mustangs came to life some in the second half, scoring 14 points in the third quarter and 10 more in the fourth, but by that point the outcome had long been decided.
McCool Junction connected on just 12 total field goals all game, while Cross County made 13 2-pointers alone. The Cougars also held a decisive edge at the free-throw line, converting on 12 of 15 chances from the charity stripe while the Mustangs connected on just 3 of 11 tries.
Senior Isaac Stark led McCool Junction with eight points on three field goals and two free throws. Fellow seniors Jake Hoarty and Chase Wilkinson dumped in five points apiece, while freshman Mason Strope and junior Trent Neville each added three and Mapieu Kuochinin, Ian Stahr and Ryalnd Garretson all scored two points apiece.
Hollinger racked up a game-high 16 points for Cross County, as the senior finished with six field goals and went 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. Sophomore Alex Noyd added 12 points on four field goals, including one 3-pointer.
Haiden Hild finished with nine points, as the senior buried three of the Cougars’ five buckets from beyond the arc.
Shayden Lundstrom, Tanner Hollinger and Damon Mickey all scored four points for Cross County, while Tobey Waller and James Elgin notched two points apiece.