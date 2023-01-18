Cougar boys bury Dorchester 74-24

DORCHESTER – Eight minutes into Tuesday’s Crossroads Conference clash, the Cross County boys led Dorchester 23-5. Things did not get much better for the host Longhorns after that, as the Cougars scored at least 12 points in every quarter and rolled to a 74-24 win.

Cross County shot 31 of 58 (53%) from the floor and 6 of 17 (35%) from three. The visitors also went 6 of 9 at the foul line.

James Elgin and Levi Miller carried the load offensively with 13 points apiece, while Alex Noyd charted nine and Hayden Allen tallied eight.

Kole Crawford amassed seven points, Sawyer Anderson and Ashton Seim both recorded six and Brock Allen added four. Rounding out the offensive outburst with two points each was Lucas Jacobsen, Wyatt Hengelfelt, Tobey Waller and Thatcher Hanson.

Cross County hit the glass to the tune of 29 rebounds, led by five from Brock Allen. Three Cougars – Seim, Noyd and Brock Allen – tied for the team high with three assists, while Hengelfelt swiped five steals and added four blocks.

Stats for Dorchester were not available.