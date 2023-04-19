FRIEND – When the dust had settled Tuesday afternoon, it was the Cross County Cougars who stood alone atop the team leaderboard at the Friend invite. The Cougar boys racked up 114 points to blow past the rest of the field, while Parkview Christian placed second with 80 points and Nebraska Lutheran finished a distant third with 56.

East Butler and host Friend rounded out the top five with 50 and 40 points, respectively.

Cross County flexed its muscle in the throwing events, where Cougar junior Alex Noyd swept the shot put and discus titles. Noyd hurled a 47-9 in the shot to take gold by more than three feet and tossed a 147-5 in the discus to pace the field by 24 feet.

Teammate Izaac Dickey took silver in the shot with a heave of 44-7, while Tanner Hollinger scored fifth-place finishes for Cross County in both the shot (38-8) and discus (104-6½). Rafe Peterson flung a 107-5 for the Cougars in the discus to place fourth.

All told, 36 of Cross County’s 114 points came in the throws, but Jackson Lindburg also had a big day for the Cougars. The senior ran the 400 in 54.70 seconds to claim gold and added a second victory in the 300 hurdles, where he timed in at 42.76 seconds. Lindburg also placed fifth in the high jump and netted 22 points across his three events.

James Elgin leapt 40-2 in the triple jump to claim silver, while Mason Lindburg added another runner-up finish in the pole vault after clearing 6-8. A third second-place finish went to the Cougars’ Revan Nyberg in the 3200.

In the sprints, Dickey and Brayden Schmidtberger finished 4-5 in the 100; the latter also scored for Cross County with a fourth-place finish in the 200.

Cole Redden took bronze for the Cougars in the 300 hurdles and finished fifth in the 110 hurdles, while Cross County’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay quartets placed second and third, respectively.

Nebraska Lutheran’s lone event title came in the 4x400 relay, but Trevor Hueske medaled in the sprints. The Knights senior ran the 100 in 11.30 seconds to take bronze and won silver in the 200 after clocking in at 24.20 seconds.

Lucas Corwin timed in at 5:34.10 to finish second in the 1600, while Trey Richert cleared 5-10 and added a third runner-up finish for the Knights in the high jump.

Lutheran’s Jace Dressel scored in two events as he placed fourth in the shot put and fifth in the triple jump. Isaac Beiermann added another fifth-place finish in the 400, while the Knights’ 4x100 relay took bronze and the 4x800 relay placed fifth.

Team scores

1. Cross County (CC), 114; 2. Parkview Christian (PC), 80; 3. Nebraska Lutheran (NL), 56; 4. East Butler (EB), 50; 5. Friend (FRI), 40; 6. Deshler (DESH), 47; 7. Dorchester (DOR), 42; 8. Meridian (MER), 40; 9. Diller-Odell (DO), 18; 10. Crete (CRE), 17; 11. Southern (SOU), 10

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – Chase Tachovsky, DOR, 11.20; 3. Trevor Hueske, NL, 11.30; 4. Izaac Dickey, CC, 11.30; 5. Brayden Schmidtberger, CC, 11.60

200 – 1. Chase Tachovsky, DOR, 23.84; 2. Trevor Hueske, NL, 24.20; 4. Brayden Schmidtberger, CC, 25.30

400 – 1. Jackson Lindburg, CC, 54.70; 5. Isaac Beiermann, NL, 55.40

800 – 1. Holdne McDonald, DESH, 2:19.77

1600 – 1. Kale Maguire, SOU, 5:30.80; 2. Lucas Corwin, NL, 5:34.10

3200 – 1. Coby Huls, MER, 12:02.50; 2. Revan Nyberg, CC, 12:35.10

110 Hurdles – 1. Michael Kunasek, EB, 17.60; 5. Cole Redden, CC, 19.60

300 Hurdles – 1. Jackson Lindburg, CC, 42.76; 3. Cole Redden, CC, 45.20

4x100 – 1. PC, 47.10; 2. CC, 47.50; 3. NL, 47.90

4x400 – 1. NL, 3:46.40; 3. CC, 3:52.00

4x800 – 1. FRI, 9:32.00; 5. NL, 9:51.00

High Jump – 1. Viktar Kachalouski, PC, 6-0; 2. Trey Richert, NL, 5-10; 5. Jackson Lindburg, CC, 5-8

Pole Vault – 1. Mark Milton, FRI, 9-6; 2. Mason Lindburg, CC, 8-6

Long Jump – 1. Alex Pierce, EB, 20-7¾

Triple Jump – 1. Maurice Reide, PC, 40-9; 2. James Elgin, CC, 40-2; 5. Jace Dressel, NL, 38-6½

Shot Put – 1. Alex Noyd, CC, 47-9; 2. Izaac Dickey, CC, 44-7; 4. Jace Dressel, NL, 39-10; 5. Tanner Hollinger, CC, 38-8

Discus – 1. Alex Noyd, CC, 147-5; 4. Rafe Peterson, CC, 107-5; 5. Tanner Hollinger, CC, 104-6½