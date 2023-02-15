YORK – Addison Cotton and Annsley Vernon’s eventual path to Omaha began with a bet.

York High School had announced it would be fielding a girls wrestling team for the first time this winter, so the two seniors struck up a deal: if one went out for the new sport, the other would join her on the mats.

Cotton was committed to seeing her basketball career through while Vernon focused on her rodeo endeavors, so neither thought too much of it, but that soon changed.

“I did all the summer stuff and it was one of the last days of conditioning where I was at basketball and it didn’t feel 100% correct to me to be there,” Cotton said. “It didn’t feel as comfortable as normal, and I was thinking to myself there’s such a new opportunity being held at our school and there’s no expectations with it, and I can take a leap of faith and trust in myself that I can do something new and push myself even though it’s my last year.”

With Cotton – and by extension Vernon – in tow, the Dukes’ inaugural season of girls wrestling began to take form. With coach Chad Mattox at the helm, York found success throughout the season all the way through the district meet in early February, where Cotton and Vernon both clinched the program’s first-ever state tournament berths.

“It definitely holds a very special place in my heart,” Cotton said of the achievement. “Coming in with no expectations, not knowing how the season was going to go, it feels so rewarding to know that I took a leap of faith, I tried something new and all of my hard work I put in this season is going to pay off.”

York sending a pair of girls to state is a fitting end to a debut season that’s been a massive success, both on and off the mats. Both Cotton and Vernon pointed out how quickly other students, administrators, the school board and the York community at large all rallied around the fledgling program, pouring in incredible amounts of support that only figures to grow with time.

“The amount of posts and social media interactions have been great, but personally from our own coaching staff we’ve had a variety of coaches that are excited about the growth of girls wrestling,” Mattox said. “Obviously, our administration has been wonderful with this, providing everything the girls need in order to be successful, and it’s been great for our athletic director to set up a good schedule for us and not do too much this year. It’s been a great, great first year.”

In particular, Mattox – who is in his 21st year of coaching wrestling at some level – singled out boys wrestling head coach Ryan Johnson as one of the biggest reasons for the exponential growth of the girls team during its first season. The biggest factor, he said, has been Johnson’s adept ability to treat both programs as equals from the beginning, putting both teams through the same warm-ups and communicating the same messages to both squads.

“For a first-year head coach to be as wise and mature, he is a rock star. He’s going to be one of the best wrestling coaches I’ve ever seen,” Mattox said of Johnson. “He’s going to be amazing, and the things he’s implemented here that have included boys and girls together have been great. Our communication, our work at the beginning of practice, our breakdowns at the end, the support that both programs have, it’s because of him. He’s doing a fabulous job, and he will continue to lead York wrestling to new heights.”

While York’s inaugural season of girls wrestling has been a smash hit, it’s not the only area school finding success in a growing sport. Fillmore Central also fielded a team for the first time this winter, and the results have been equally promising.

A young roster endured some growing pains early, but the Panthers rounded into form in time for districts, where freshman Sarah Turner won her weight bracket to cement a spot in the record books as the program’s first state qualifier.

For Turner, the decision to go out for Fillmore Central’s inaugural girls wrestling team was a no-brainer.

“I did it last year and I wanted to keep doing it, so I kept going,” she said. “It’s been really fun and exciting. I’m just going to build and work on everything and see where it takes me.”

As has been the case at York, the Panthers have found an impressively strong showing of support from the administration and community alike during the program’s debut season. It’s a clear sign of growth, not just in York and Geneva, but across the state of Nebraska.

“The community has surprisingly jumped on board with this. There have been people who came to our home meet that hadn’t really come to wrestling before, so there’s a lot of community members that are behind them and pulling for them,” Fillmore Central coach Jeff Wusk said. “Statewide, it’s exploding – and it’s even going to explode next year. There’s more schools that are adding next year, and the state probably needs to start looking at going to two classes instead of one class and getting more girls at the state meet.”

The Panthers will bring nearly everybody back next winter, and with a full year of experience under their belt Wusk said he expects the program to take another leap forward.

“As a program, now that the girls have a basis of all the moves we’ll be able to work through our technique better early on,” he said. “I think the jump will be in cleaning up their technique, but also the fact they’ve had more mat time now and understand mat scenarios – you’re down one with 20 seconds left, what are our options?”

About 20 minutes north, York could see the same jump between years one and two. There’s been enough interest and support in the program at the lower levels that Mattox said he thinks it’s a reasonable goal for the Dukes to have 20 girls on roster and be able to fill out every weight class.

Cotton said the girls have seen increased interest in the sport at the youth level as the season has gone on, and they’ve heard stories about little kids who talk to their parents about pursuing wrestling after experiencing the youth wrestling club.

More kids getting involved at an earlier age signals many brighter days ahead for the program, which figures to have nowhere to go but up even with the success of the first season this winter. With increased growth comes more opportunities for athletes to come in, compete and leave an impact.

“There’s been so many people coming up and saying this is awesome, I want to be a part of this, I want to do this next year, I’m getting my kids involved,” Cotton said. “I think it’s just going to continue to increase and it’s going to become like any other sport. We’re going to have just as many people involved and just as many people being there watching.”

Even though they’re graduating in the spring and won’t be around to see the growth of the program firsthand, both Cotton and Vernon said they take pride in being part of the first group of girls to hit the mats at York.

In doing so, they’ve both left their mark on the school and the program, doing their part to help lay the groundwork for even more success down the road.

“We always joke have to practice in the corner, but I hope eventually we’re going to have this room filled with more girls than we will boys and hopefully eventually have our own room,” Vernon said. “That’s what we push toward every day, and that comes from within our character and being the best versions of ourselves.”

More than any results on the mat, both Cotton and Vernon said one of the most rewarding aspects of the season has been the chance to carve out a path for the girls behind them and get to witness the excitement and interest in the sport grow.

The Dukes help out with the youth wrestling club on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so they’ve had the opportunity to experience the growth firsthand. Each wrestler on the team serves as a role model to the kids, and Cotton and Vernon both took a lot of pride in their ability to set that kind of example for others to follow in the future.

“Coming into wrestling, I had no background,” Vernon said. “I’m the oldest in my family and I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know anything about it, so giving those girls someone to look up to that had no basics, had no idea and had to go buy shoes the day before practice, it doesn’t take anyone special. You just have to put all your time and effort into it, do your best and have fun.”

“It’s just so rewarding, being able to be those leaders and trailblazers for girls wrestling for all those younger girls,” Cotton added. “They can look up to us and even just our story, not knowing we were going to come out, they can look at that and hopefully find courage in themselves and felt confident to always try new things.”

Though Cotton and Vernon’s time with York girls wrestling draws to a close after just one season, they – and fellow senior Jessah Linden – have left an indelible mark on the program, leaving an impact that won’t soon be forgotten.

“All are unique in their own ways, but they’re all leaders, they’re excellent students and they have a variety of different gifts. They’ve been so much fun to be around, and they have made my first year just a joy to be with them,” Mattox said. “All of them will be successful in the future in any career path they take, and they’ve meant the world to our program. They’re trailblazers, every single one of them, and they’re doing things that haven’t been done before at York Public Schools.”

Before York and Fillmore Central can turn an eye to the future, however, both schools can look forward to capping off successful years at the state tournament this weekend in Omaha. Cotton, Vernon and Turner are the only three girl wrestlers left standing among area athletes, which is a noteworthy accomplishment in and of itself, regardless of what happens at the CHI Health Center.

All three wrestlers said they hold no expectations as they prepare to cap the year with a state appearance, just as they went through the rest of the season worrying less about the end result and more on the journey and the process.

“I think Addi and I, win or lose, will come off the mat with a smile. I’m excited to be there with the rest of the team because like Coach Mattox said, the hay’s in the barn,” Vernon said. “The hard work is done, and we’re excited to show off what we’ve been doing all year and show the little girls in the York community that it’s alright to try something new and even if you have no background or foundation, you can still do your best, have fun and be successful.”