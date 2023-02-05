LINCOLN – Two programs with zero girls wrestling history made lots of history Saturday in Lincoln.

Two York Dukes and one Fillmore Central Panther qualified for the second-ever Nebraska girls state wrestling tournament. It’s the first, however, for York and Fillmore Central, both of which took up the sport for the first time this year.

Addison Cotton of York and Panther Sarah Turner won district titles at 145 and 115 pounds, respectively. Though noticeably undersized on the 190-bracket, Annsley Vernon of the Dukes nonetheless pinned her way to the championship match before falling there by pin to, by her coach’s account, a likely top five wrestler in the state.

Despite the loss in the finals, Vernon’s runner-up finish was good enough to clinch a trip to Omaha for the state tourney all the same.

Cotton only needed a combined 45 seconds to dispatch her first two opponents and make the semifinals, where she won over Crete by fall in 3:28. That set up a title match with Rita Ceballos that went Cotton’s way, by pin of course, in 3:46.

At the slap of the mat, the Duke senior punched the air, shrieked in joy, then leapt into the arms of assistant coach Dylan Olmsted.

Speaking before the championship bout, Cotton said, “It’s awesome to have this opportunity” to wrestle in her final year of high school. Cotton is also a track standout and has played basketball in the past.

“It (girls wrestling) is a new, great opportunity being offered at York High,” she said.

Cotton embarked on her winter adventure “with no expectations” but ended up being an ideal you-can-do-this-too role model for all the younger girls coming behind her.

“It feels like I finally found where I belong,” she said of the sport.

Growing up with a wrestler and football player in older brother Chase was no doubt helpful. Being his in-house practice partner, whether voluntary or otherwise, plus a family immersed in wrestling culture went far to create this one memorable season.

Chase now teases, she said with a grin, that he is due a measure of credit for her success.

On the other end of the age scale is Turner, a Fillmore Central freshman who also rode an unbroken skein of four pins to the district championship.

Turner got her semifinal stick in 1:56 then won it in 1:52 over Maria Perez of Harvard.

A wrestler with some experience in junior high, Turner smiled and admitted “it feels good … really good” to have claimed history as her school’s first-ever district champ and state qualifier.

Vernon, who went out for wrestling on a bit of a whim in a plan hatched with fellow senior and good friend Cotton, ran into a club national championship winner in 190-pounder Makena Schramm of Fairbury, who came onto the bracket sporting a 35-0 record.

The outcome was clearly not heartbreaking for badly undersized Vernon, who came off the mat with a shrug and a ‘so it goes’ smile.

In her side of the semifinal bracket, Vernon avenged a loss a week earlier to Stephanie Don Juan Mendoza, a Crete junior, with a stick in 1:08 that had her coaches leaping about and dancing a jig.

Coach Chad Mattox said Schramm is likely a top-five wrestler in the state regardless of weight bracket.

“We started this together … we started for fun,” Vernon said of the joint decision to don singlets. “I made a bet with Addi and we came out even” when both qualified for state.

York’s 62 points cracked the top-10, where the Dukes battled to 10th in a field of 36 teams. Crete and Lakeview qualified their entire squads for state, finishing first and second with 133 and 112 points.

Fillmore Central wasn’t far behind the Dukes with 47 points, good for 14th on the final team pecking order.

The Panthers and Dukes finished ahead of Millard West and Lincoln schools Southeast, Lincoln High, North Star, Northwest and Southwest among many others.

State is a two-day tournament steeped in tradition, with boys and girls matches blended together Thursday and Friday, Feb. 16 -17 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Records for the Dukes:

105 – Adalynn Vrba (0-2)

110 – Arianna Schutt (2-3, 7 team points)

140 – Rubi Trejo (1-2)

145 – Addison Cotton (4-0, 28 team points)

155 – Jessah Linden (0-2)

170 – Avery Albers (3-2, 5 team points)

190 – Annsley Vernon (3-1, 22 team points)

Records for the Panthers:

100 – Angelina Schademann (3-2, 7 team points)

115 – Sarah Turner (4-0, 28 team points)

120 – JoLee Gewecke (3-2, 9 team points)

135 – Kenzie Joy (0-2)

145 – Addison Wolf (1-2)

155 – Cierra Cruz (0-2)