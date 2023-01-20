Cotton holds down the No.1 spot

YORK – The NSAA girls wrestling season is quickly winding down and with the district meets just two weeks away from February 3-4, wrestlers continue to hone their skills for that weekend.

The York area has three teams with York, Fillmore Central and High Plains, as well as a few girls from Centennial wrestling with the Seward and Milford as the Seward County team.

In the first-ever girls York News-Times wrestling rankings, York senior Addison Cotton held down the No. 1 spot and nothing has changed.

The top five names have not changed, but there have been some position moves.

*Rankings based on Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland*

1. Addison Cotton, Senior, York

Cotton, who has wrestled at both 140 and 145 pounds, is 21-3 on the season and is currently in the top 10 at 145 according to NSWCA-Huskerland. Since the last rankings the York senior won the Fillmore Central Invite in late December with a 5-0 mark and was fifth at the Norm Manstedt Invite, which was like a mini state tournament. One of her two losses since the last rankings came to 145-pound No. 1 Kenli Boeslager of Chadron at the Northwest Invite last weekend. She recorded wins over Emma Harb of Northwest and at the Manstedt Invite defeated No. 3 Aniya Roberts of Grand Island. York will wrestle at the A-3 Districts, which will be held at Lincoln Southeast.

2. Avery Albers, Freshman, York

Albers moves up two spots in the rankings as she is rated as the No. 5 wrestler by the NSWCA-Huskerland rankings at 170 pounds. The freshman has compiled a record of 19-5 and won the Fillmore Central Invite with a win over Catalina Jones of Louisville in the finals. Albers took 10th in a tough field at the Norm Manstedt Invite with a record of 3-2. At the Manstedt Invite the field included No. 1 Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo and six other top 10 wrestlers. She was second this past weekend at the Northwest Invite, where she lost in the finals to Pierce’s Katelynn Gubbels who is 19-12. The A-3 District field will be one to watch with No. 4 Macy Barber of Omaha Westside, Madelynn Jakubowski of O’Neil and Victoria Azcna of Omaha South all competing.

3. Dakota Gress, Freshman, High Plains

It’s pretty hard not to recognize what High Plains freshman Dakota Gress has accomplished so far this year. Since the last ratings she has posted a record of 8-4 and has taken on some of the toughest competition at 120 pounds in the state. At the Winnebago Invite last December, she finished seventh in a field where the No. 5 wrestler in the state was the seventh seed. Her current record is 18-6 and at the Battle Creek Invite last weekend she defeated No. 5 Corah Linnaus of Stanton and finished in sixth place. The freshman will be competing in the A-1 District which will be held at Fremont High School. That field will include No. 3 Kaylee Bedsole of Fremont, No. 4 Kylee Plowman of Conestoga and Linnaus.

4. Angelina Schademann, Sophomore, Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central sophomore Angelina Schademann continues to have a strong season. Since the first rankings on December 29, she is 8-2 and 19-6 overall. Schademann is considered one of the top 10 wrestlers in the 100-pound weight class. Schademann went 3-2 at the Fillmore Central Invite and one of her losses came to Louisville’s Payton Thiele, who is rated No. 1. She was third at the Beatrice Invite with a win over Auburn’s Aleah Thomas and won both of her matches at the Superior Invite to grab the top spot. She will be among the field at 100 pounds at the A-3 District which will be held at Lincoln Southeast. Also wrestling will be No. 2 Mileena Notora of Lincoln East and Taylor Siefken (15-4) of Lincoln Southwest.

5. JoLee Gewecke, Freshman, Fillmore Central

The Panther freshman is 8-4 since the last rankings and currently has a record of 22-8. At one point of the season she had a 14-match winning streak, but that came to an end at the Fillmore Central Invite where she placed second. At the Beatrice Invite she took fourth place and picked up another second-place at the Superior Invite where she lost to Alex Plowman of Conestoga in the finals. Gewecke and the Panthers will compete at the A-3 Districts at Lincoln Southeast High School on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The field at 120 pounds will include; No. 2 Lacy Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview, Romilia Pineda of Schuyler and Selena Mccrery of Bennington. All of these wrestlers are considered among the top 10.

Other wrestlers to keep an eye on as the districts draw closer.

Fillmore Central- 115-Sarah Turner (18-10)

York- 155- Jessah Linden (7-6), 155-Mia Morales (10-9)