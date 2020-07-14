YORK – York Cornerstone Bank will host the 38th annual non-sanctioned tennis tournament Aug. 8-9 at the Levitt Tennis Courts next to York High School.
Entries will be limited to one singles and one doubles.
The matches will be the best-of-three sets with a 12-point tie-breaker at six-all. There will be a super tie-breaker if sets are split in lieu of a third set.
Registration forms are available on the Cornerstone Bank website at www.cornerstoneconnect.com.
The entry deadline is noon on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Singles entry fee is $15 per division and doubles entry fee is $20 per team.
Pairings will be available after noon on Friday, Aug. 7 from Mandy Hengelfelt at Cornerstone Bank at (402) 363-7423 before 5 p.m. Or you can access the pairings on the website.
