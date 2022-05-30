Cornerstone Senior Kings win two, lose two

YORK – The York Senior Cornerstone Kings took to the baseball diamond at Levitt Stadium for a quartet of games over the weekend when they hosted the Cornerstone Classic. York opened with its first victory of the season against Geneva on Friday night and followed that up with a second win Saturday afternoon against Albion.

However, the Cornerstone Kings came up short in their final two contests of the weekend, dropping close decisions against Central City and Columbus.

York 17, Geneva 7

York roughed up Geneva pitcher Keegan Theobald in the top of the first, as Noah Jones reached on an error to lead off the game and advanced to third on a pair of passed balls. Isaac Stark drew a walk and Garrett Bonnell was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out for Marshall McCarthy.

Jones scored on a wild pitch during the at-bat and McCarthy lifted a fly ball into right field on a 2-2 count, bringing home Stark on the sac fly. Trevor Vodicka then stepped to the plate and beat out an infield single to the pitcher to bring home the third run of the game.

With two outs and a pair of runners on in the second inning, Bonnell singled and an error on the center fielder allowed two runs to score.

Geneva added a pair of runs in the second inning, but with two outs in the top of the third, York’s

Cameron Logston drew a walk, stole second and then took third on a passed ball. Parker Andersen singled to center field to bring him home, making it 6-2 before York blew the game wide open the following inning.

Bonnell walked and McCarthy was hit by a pitch to put two runners on with nobody out for Vodicka, who reached on an error that allowed a run to score.

With Caleb Sahling in the batter’s box, Vodicka took second on defensive indifference and a wild pitch scored McCarthy. Consecutive walks from Sahling and Carter Culotta loaded the bases for Logston, who singled to right field and drove in another run.

Sahling scored on a wild pitch before Andersen was beaned to load the bases for Jones. The third baseman lifted a fly ball into right field for the first out of the inning, but his sac fly scored Culotta and made it 11-2 York.

Stark was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Bonnell drove in a run with a single, then McCarthy got beaned for the second time in the inning as the Cornerstone Kings batted around. Vodicka lined into a double play to finally end the threat, but not before York’s lead ballooned to 13-2.

The Cornerstone Kings’ offense still wasn’t done, as Sahling led off the fifth inning with a hit-by-pitch and Logston and Dakota Brown drew walks to load the bases. Kennan Dirks was plunked to force in a run, and Stark singled on a ground ball. A throwing error allowed a second run to score on the play, giving York a 16-2 cushion.

With two outs, McCarthy whacked a ground ball through the infield into center field for an RBI single to plate the 17th run of the game.

Geneva’s offense roared to life in the home half of the inning with a five-run outburst, buy it was too little too late as the Cornerstone Kings walked away with a 17-7 win.

Bonnell and Anderson both recorded multi-hit games at the plate, while McCarthy led the lineup with three RBIs. Bonnell and Vodicka each drove in a pair of runs for York, who drew 10 walks to go with eight hits.

Talan Hager picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs – one earned – on four hits in 2 1/3 innings. Sahling pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, giving up five runs – three earned – on four hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts.

York 10, Albion 5

The Cornerstone Kings struck first, as Stark was hit by a pitch with one out. After a fly out, the centerfielder stole second and scored on McCarthy’s line drive single to center field. Vodicka singled and took second on defensive indifference to put runners on second and third with two down for Sahling.

Sahling cashed in, crushing a two-run double to deep left field as York took an early 3-0 lead.

Albion capitalized on a leadoff triple in the home half of the inning to trim the deficit to 3-1.

Andersen drew a four-pitch walk in the top of the second and scored from first on Stark’s double to left field, but Albion tagged Vodicka for three runs in the bottom of the frame to tie the game at four.

McCarthy walked to lead off the top of the third and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches. With one out, Sahling ripped a 2-2 pitch into center field for an RBI single as York reclaimed the lead.

Vodicka worked around a pair of runners in the bottom of the inning to keep Albion off the board, and the Cornerstone Kings went back to work offensively in the fourth.

Jones singled and stole second to start the rally, and Stark followed with an infield single. A throwing error on the play scored Jones and advanced Stark to second, but he didn’t stay there long.

Bonnell cranked a line drive single into center field to drive in a run, but a fielder’s choice and sac bunt brought Sahling to the plate with two outs. Sahling singled for his third hit of the day and Logston walked to load the bases.

Culotta cashed in, smacking a line drive into left field for a two-run single before Albion finally ended the threat.

Both offenses cooled down after the top of the fourth, as the score remained 9-4 heading into the seventh inning.

York tacked on an insurance run in the top of the final inning, as McCarthy drew a two-out walks and Vodicka reached on a dropped third strike. With runners on the corners, a wild pitch brought McCarthy home and gave the Cornerstone Kings a 10-4 lead.

Albion scored once in the bottom of the inning, but it was too little too late as York walked away with a 10-5 win.

Sahling led the Cornerstone Kings offensively, going 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBI. Stark also notched a multi-hit game, while Culotta went 1-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs.

Vodicka settled down on the mound after a bumpy start and lasted 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He allowed five runs on nine hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Jones entered in relief and retired the only batter he faced to secure the win.

Central City 11, York 7

Stark took the mound for York and ran into trouble early, as Central City opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the first. The Cornerstone Kings responded in the home half of the frame, however, as Jones and Stark led off the inning with back-to-back singles.

With runners on the corners and nobody out, Stark stole second to put two runners in scoring position for Bonnell. Bonnell delivered, lacing a fly ball into center field for a productive out as Jones raced home on the sac fly and Stark advanced to third.

McCarthy then drove in a run with an RBI groundout to second base to knot the game at two apiece. with two outs, Vodicka smacked a fly ball into right field and legged out a triple on the play after Blaine Buller laid out but could not make the catch.

Vodicka scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat and Sahling drew a walk, but a pop out ended the inning.

Central City regained the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the second and added five more in the third and two in the fourth to take an 11-3 lead.

The Cornerstone Kings refused to fold and mounted a rally in the bottom of the fifth, as Jones led off with a single to left field, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout.

With two down in the inning, McCarthy singled to drive in Jones. Vodicka followed with a single to right field and Sahling drew a six-pitch walk to load the bases for Culotta.

The first baseman cashed in, lacing a ground ball through the infield into left to score McCarthy and cut the deficit to 11-5.

York loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth on an error, a Jones double and a Stark walk. Bonnell cashed in, knocking a line drive into center field to plate two runs. However, York would come no closer as Central City held on for an 11-7 win.

Jones sparked the Cornerstone Kings with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, while Bonnell went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Vodicka was the third member of the York lineup to record a multi-hit game with a triple and a single.

McCarthy went 1-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs, while Culotta finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Stark took the loss on the mound for York, allowing 11 hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings. However, just six of the 11 runs Stark allowed were earned, and he struck out six Central City batters.

McCarthy pitched an inning of relief and issued three walks but did not allow a run to score and fanned one hitter. Jones pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of one-hit ball.

Columbus 8, York 6

York’s offense roared to life early Sunday night against Columbus, as Jones drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the bottom of the first, bringing Stark to the plate. On a 1-0 count, the centerfielder walloped a ball over the left field fence for a two-run shot that gave the Cornerstone Kings an early lead.

With two outs and runners on second and third, Richert hammered a two-run double into left field to extend the cushion to 4-0.

Columbus capitalized on a leadoff triple in the top of the second, but the Cornerstone Kings went back to work in the home half of the inning. After Logston drew a leadoff walk and Jones reached via hit-by-pitch, Bonnell laced a one-out single into left field and an error on the Columbus fielder allowed Logston to race home.

McCarthy followed with an RBI single to center field, giving York a 6-1 lead through two. Columbus crawled back into the game with two runs apiece in the third and fourth innings but still trailed 6-5 heading into the fifth.

A leadoff home run in the top of the fifth evened the score and sparked a three-run frame to give Columbus an 8-6 lead. York threatened in each of the final two innings with multiple baserunners in the fifth and sixth but could not scratch another run across as Columbus held on for the win.

Stark and Richert both went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs each to pace York at the plate, while McCarthy and Jones both drew a pair of walks. The Cornerstone Kings finished with six runs on seven hits but were unable to overcome five errors in a two-run loss.

Richert got the nod on the mound and took the loss for York, allowing eight runs – six earned – on 11 hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. McCarthy faced one batter and retired him on two pitches in a brief relief appearance.