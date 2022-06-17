Cornerstone Senior Kings edge UBC

Both teams combine for just four hits in York’s five-inning, 3-2 win

YORK – For three innings Thursday night, York’s Trey Richert and Utica/Beaver Crossing’s Jayden Hartshorn took turns hanging zeroes on the scoreboard on the opening night of the Seniors Cornerstone Kings Classic.

The Badgers finally broke through with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, but York answered right back with a three-run outburst in the home half to take the lead. After both sides spun a scoreless fifth inning, clouds rolled in and rain poured down on Levitt Stadium as the game went into a lightning delay.

Weather ultimately forced tournament officials to call the game before the full seven innings could be completed, but since they got through five the contest constituted a complete game and went in the books as a one-run York win.

Richert struck out the first two UBC batters of the game as he sat down the Badgers in order in the top of the first. Isaac Stark drew a leadoff walk in the home half, but the Cornerstone Kings were unable to capitalize.

The Badgers threatened in the top of the second thanks to Sam Payne’s leadoff double and a one-out walk from Logan Cast, but Richert induced a fielder’s choice to second base and then got a ground ball to first base to end the inning and escape the jam.

Hartshorn retired the Kings in order in the home half of the inning before both starters tossed a 1-2-3 third as the game entered the fourth inning with both sides scoreless.

Richert retired the first batter in the top of the fourth before a four-pitch walk to Payne ended his day. Noah Jones took over on the mound and immediately gave up a double and a walk to load the bases for Cooper Girmus.

Girmus hit a ground ball to second and it looked like the Kings had turned a double play to end the threat and keep the game tied, but the first-base umpire ruled the throw pulled Carter Culotta off the bag at first.

Instead of an inning-ending double play, the fielder’s choice helped UBC take the lead and break the scoreless tie. Girmus then stole second and the throw got away from the bag, allowing Payne to score the game’s second run before a pop out ended the inning.

Trailing by a pair, Jones led off the bottom of the third with a single up the middle. Garrett Bonnell hit a ground ball to third base, but an errant throw put runners on first and second with nobody out for Marshall McCarthy, who drew a walk to load the bases.

Vodicka hit a ground ball to third base and Payne’s throw home got away from the catcher, allowing two runs to score. With McCarthy standing on third base, Culotta laid down a well-executed bunt to Hartshorn, who had no shot at a play at the plate and instead had to fire to first base for the first out.

Culotta’s sacrifice gave the Kings a 3-2 lead heading to the fifth. Stark took over on the mound and worked around a one-out single to keep UBC off the scoreboard.

York failed to capitalize on a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth, but before play could begin in the sixth inning, the game entered a lightning delay. Rain began pouring down shortly after the delay began, and officials made the decision to call the game for the night.

Because both sides got through a full five innings, it was enough to count as a completed game and went in the books as a 3-2 York win.

Jones’ single marked the Kings’ only hit, but they did draw four walks in the contest. Richert pitched well for 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run on a hit and a pair of walks while fanning two batters. Jones earned the win with his brief relief stint, allowing a run on a hit and a walk in 2/3 innings.

Stark allowed one hit but hung a zero on the board in the fifth to pick up the save.

Payne and Lance Haberman each doubled for UBC, which added a single from Ryan Payne as the only other hit. Hartshorn picked up the loss on the mound despite allowing no earned runs and just one hit across five innings. He also walked four batters and notched three strikeouts.

York and UBC are both back in action Saturday, when the Kings face the Millard Sox at 1:30 and the Badgers take on the Omaha Spikes at 11 a.m.