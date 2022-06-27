Cornerstone Senior Kings drop three over weekend

ALLIANCE – After picking up a pair of wins on the first day of a lengthy weekend tournament in Alliance, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings dropped their final three contests by a combined four runs against Broken Bow, Alliance and Torrington, Wyoming.

Broken Bow 14, York 12

Broken Bow took the lead with five runs in the top of the first but RBI singles from Marshall McCarthy and Carter Culotta, an RBI ground out from Trevor Vodicka and Trey Richert’s sacrifice bunt in the home half made it a 5-4 ballgame heading to the second.

McCarthy gave York the lead in the bottom of the second on a bases clearing, three-RBI double to center field, but Broken Bow rallied to tie the game at seven apiece with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth.

York took the lead right back in the bottom of the frame thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Garrett Bonnellm a two-run double from Richert and Cameron Logston’s RBI single.

The Kings extended their cushion to 12-7 in the bottom of the fifth thanks to an error, but Broken Bow tied the game with five runs in the sixth and added another two runs in the seventh to pull out a 14-12 win.

McCarthy led the York effort at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, a walk, five RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Richert finished 2 for 3 with a double and drove in a trio of runs. Together, the duo combined for five of the Kings’ 14 hits and drove in eight of their 12 runs.

Bonnell (2 for 4, RBI) and Isaac Stark (3 for 4, four runs scored) also recorded multi-hit outings for York.

Vodicka got the start on the mound and lasted 1/3 of an inning, as he allowed five runs on six hits and a walk. McCarthy pitched the final 6 2/3 innings in relief to take the loss, allowing nine runs on 12 hits and four walks with a strikeout.

Alliance 9, York 8

Bonnell drove in the game’s first run with an RBI single and McCarthy added another run on a ground out in the top of the first, but Alliance rallied with a pair of runs in the home half and another in the second to take a 3-2 lead.

The score remained unchanged until the top of the fourth, when Noah Jones ripped a ground ball into right field for a two-run double. A wild pitch and Stark’s RBI ground out extended the lead to 6-3, and a two-out error scored the seventh York run.

The Kings still lead 7-3 in the top of the sixth when Bonnell scored an insurance run with an RBI single to left, but Alliance rallied all the way back in the bottom of the inning as a bases-loaded walk and back-to-back two-run doubles tied the game at 8 with two outs.

After a hit-by-pitch and error loaded the bases, a wild pitch scored the winning run as Alliance scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth – all with two outs – to pull out a 9-8 win.

Bonnell led the Kings at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a quartet of singles and two RBIs. Jones also notched a multi-hit day, finishing 2 for 2 with a pair of singles, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Altogether, the Kings scored eight runs on nine hits but committed six errors leading to a trio of unearned Alliance runs.

Richert picked up a no-decision on the hill for York, allowing six runs – four earned – on six hits and three walks while fanning five batters in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

Vodicka took the loss and picked up a blown save as he failed to record an out and allowed three runs – two earned – on a pair of hits and a walk.

Torrington 5, York 4

York struck first on an RBI single from Kennan Dirks in the bottom of the second, but Torrington plated a pair of runs in the top of the third to take the lead.

The Kings rallied in the home half of the frame to tie the game on Vodicka’s RBI single, and the score remained knotted at two through four innings.

In the top of the fifth, the squad from Wyoming took the lead on a ground out, but York answered right back in the bottom of the frame. Consecutive RBI singles from Stark and Bonnell made it 4-3 in favor of the Kings, but Torrington scored once in the sixth and another in the seventh to pull out a 5-4 win.

York notched nine hits as eight of nine starters delivered a base knock, but the Kings managed just four runs to show for their efforts. Bonnell recorded the only multi-hit game, and he, Stark, Vodicka and Dirks drove in one run apiece.

Stark tossed 5 1/3 innings on the bump to pick up a no-decision, allowing three runs – two earned – on five hits and three walks to go with five ‘Ks.’

Bonnell pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and took the loss, giving up two runs – one earned – on three hits and a walk.