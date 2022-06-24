Cornerstone Senior Kings come back - twice - at Alliance

ALLIANCE - A long weekend of baseball got started for the York Cornerstone Senior Kings on Thursday out in Alliance.

In their first game the Kings trailed the Alliance FNBO Spartan Juniors 3-2, but scored single runs in the fourth and the fifth frames to post the 4-3 win.

In their second game, both the York and Sidney offenses were clicking as York fell behind 4-0, but a five-spot in the third and three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings allowed the Kings to escape with the 12-8 win.

York 4, Alliance 3

The Kings rallied with single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Isaac Stark in the fifth being the game winning RBI.

The big story for the Cornerstone crew was the mound work of Caleb Sahling who bent, but didn’t break as he tossed seven innings, allowed seven hits, three runs, none of which were earned and recorded five strikeouts.

The offense was led by Marshal McCarthy, Trevor Vodicka and Kennan Dirks who all recorded two hits in the win. York finished the game with nine hits while the Alliance Juniors had seven.

The only two extra base hits were off the bats of Noah Jones and McCarthy who each ripped a double.

Alliance was led by Antonio Escamilia and Cody Galles each with two hits.

York 12, Sidney 8

The Sidney Seniors wasted little time jumping out to the lead as they scored four runs in the first.

York got back a run in the second, then plated five in the third to take a 6-4 lead.

Sidney quickly answered as they scored three in the third and were back on top 7-6 and stretched the lead to 8-6 with a run in the fourth.

York’s offense didn’t score in the fourth, but in the fifth the Kings took back the lead and they would never relinquish it in the 12-8 win.

In the fifth the big blow was a two-run single by Starks and in the sixth Carter Culotta picked up a run scoring single and Cameron Logston also had a single to score another run.

Both teams combined for 25 hits in the game as the York Seniors were led by Culotta with three hits, three runs scored and one RBI. Noah Jones, Trey Richert and Dirks all had two hits in the win. Jones, Richert and Dirks all had doubles, while Jones also bombed a triple.

Jones, Stark and Dirks all saw time on the hill for the Kings.

On Friday the York Kings were scheduled to play Broken Bow at 4:45 and the Alliance FNBO Spartan Seniors at 9:15 p.m.

The Kings will wind up pool play at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday against the Torrington, Wyo., Tigers.

Tournament action is slated for Sunday.