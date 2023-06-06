YORK – The York Cornerstone Junior Kings’ return to the mound Saturday was delayed by several hours, as heavy rain Friday afternoon postponed both of that evening’s games to the next morning.

In turn, York’s semifinal matchup against Aurora – originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon – did not begin until nearly 9 p.m. When action finally did get underway at Levitt Stadium, the two sides battled the entire game before York ultimately prevailed 5-4 to advance to Sunday’s title game, where the Kings fell to Seward 6-1 to finish as the runner up at the inaugural Vincent Juniors Classic.

York 5, Aurora 4

For three and a half innings, York and Aurora dueled each other to a scoreless draw, but that changed in the bottom of the fourth as the Cornerstone Kings took advantage of some Post 42 defensive miscues. Carsen Pieper reached via the hit-by-pitch to lead off the inning and Emmitt Dirks drew a four-pitch walk to put a pair of runners on.

With one out, York dialed up the double steal, but third baseman Evan Hermanson couldn’t handle the throw as Pieper crossed the plate for the game’s first run on the error. Dirks advanced to third on the play, which would loom large when he scored on a passed ball.

Meanwhile, York starter Joey Pedersen – who had mostly cruised through the first four innings – found himself in a little bit of trouble in the top of the fifth after a walk and single put two runners on with one away.

Pedersen bounced back to fan the next batter and appeared to work his way out of the jam after inducing a ground ball, but the second baseman booted the throw to first as Aurora scored a pair of runs on the error to tie the game.

That opened up the floodgates as the Kings’ defense recorded errors in both of the next two at-bats, allowing the Post 42 Juniors to take a 3-2 lead on the back of a trio of unearned runs before a groundout ended the inning.

York immediately answered back, as Kain Combs led off the bottom of the fifth with a double to center field, the Kings’ first hit of the game. Sterns ripped an RBI double to center field of his own, but an error on the throw back into the infield allowed Sterns to race all the way home and put the hosts back on top 4-3.

The Kings threatened later in the inning as they loaded the bases with two down but could not score another run as a fly out to left field ended the threat.

With the two-hour time limit looming, York needed just three outs in the top of the sixth to end the game and clinch a win. Pedersen worked around a one-out walk with a pair of Ks and got ahead 0-2 on the next batter, but Aurora put the baserunner in motion and an error on the throw to second allowed him to take third base.

That mistake loomed large as Pedersen appeared to get a strike three to end the ballgame but had it wiped out on a balk – the fifth called balk of the ballgame – tying the game at four apiece before Pedersen eventually got the strikeout to end the inning.

After a strikeout led off the inning, Combs put the ball in play with a fly ball and reached safely when the right fielder dropped the ball, taking second base on the error.

Combs then stole third and Sterns drew a walk to put runners on the corners. Aurora elected to intentionally walk Pieper to load the bases, but that decision backfired as Dirks took three consecutive balls, fouled off a pair of pitches and then took ball four to force in the winning run with a walk-off walk.

In a sloppy game featuring more combined balks (five) than hits (four) and nine total errors, York weathered the late night to rally past Aurora for the second time in four days and punch a ticket to the championship game with the 5-4 walk-off victory.

Combs and Sterns tallied the Kings’ only base knocks as each of them doubled in the fifth inning. James Sampson drew three of York’s 11 walks and Dirks added two, but the real story was the team’s pitching.

Pedersen toed the rubber and pitched an absolute gem to propel York into the title game as he allowed four runs – just one earned – on two hits and three walks while racking up 10 Ks across six innings to earn the complete-game win.

Seward 6, York 1

York ran into early trouble as Seward put up three runs in the top of the first inning. That would prove to be enough cushion for the Post 33 Juniors, who tacked on single runs in the second, third and fourth innings and rolled to a 6-1 win in the championship game Sunday night.

After loading the bases on an error, double and walk in the top of the first, the big knock for Seward came off the bat of Cale Gardiner for a bases-clearing double and a 3-0 lead four batters into the game.

York threatened in the bottom of the first with a pair of two-out singles from Sterns and Pieper, but the Kings were unable to score and Seward added on to its lead with Brycen Burt’s RBI double in the second. An RBI single in the top of the third made it 5-0 before the Post 33s scored one more in the fourth on another run-scoring single.

The Kings loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning with two-out singles from Pedersen and Jackson Holoch but did not score after recording the final out of the frame at home plate.

The score remained 6-0 into the bottom of the sixth when York again threatened on singles from Dirks and Parker Friedrichsen, but Dirks was thrown out trying to steal third for the second out. However, Sampson hammered a double to center field, driving in Friedrichsen to put the Kings on the board.

York would get no closer, however, as they failed to capitalize on Holoch’s leadoff single in the seventh and finished as runner-up with a 6-1 loss.

The Cornerstone Kings outhit Seward 8-7 but only managed to push across one run and committed four errors in the field.

Combs took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs, with three of them earned, on seven hits and two walks with six Ks.

Holoch led York at the plate as he went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles, while Sterns, Pieper, Dirks, Sampson, Pedersen and Friedrichsen also tallied base knocks.