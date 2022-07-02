Cornerstone Kings fall 7-1 at Columbus

COLUMBUS – The York Cornerstone Senior Kings couldn’t get the bats going Friday night, managing one hit in seven innings during a 7-1 loss at Columbus.

York’s lone hit came on a single off the bat of Carter Culotta with two down in the fourth inning, but the Kings’ run came an inning earlier. Dakota Brown drew a one-out walk and Wyatt Gartner reached on an error to put a pair of runners in scoring position for Noah Jones, who plated Brown on an RBI ground out.

The run tied the game at 1-1 heading to the bottom of the third, where Columbus scored four runs to create some breathing room. The home team plated two more in the bottom of the fifth to provide the final 7-1 margin.

Aside from Culotta’s single, the Kings added three more base runners thanks to one walk apiece from Brown, Garrett Bonnell and Trey Richert.

Isaac Stark took the loss for York, allowing seven runs on six hits and four walks while fanning four batters across 4 2/3 innings. The Kings’ defense didn’t help Stark, as a trio of York errors contributed to three unearned Columbus runs.

Marshall McCarthy pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings in relief, allowing no hits and no walks with a pair of ‘Ks.’

York returns to the diamond Tuesday evening for a doubleheader with Fairbury at 5:30 and 8 p.m.