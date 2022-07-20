Cornerstone Kings earn No. 4 seed with 12-16 record

After slow start, York Seniors are rounding into form heading into districts

YORK – Faced with a young team, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings opened the year on a cold streak, dropping 11 losses of their first 16 games. However, the pieces came together down the stretch and York snagged the No. 4 seed at the Class B Area 4 district tournament with a 12-16 record.

The Kings will host the B-4 tournament this year, with action set to begin at noon Friday at Levitt Stadium.

Because York featured a young Seniors team, early growing pains were to be expected. That was especially true against a difficult schedule featuring a slew of Class A teams and a majority of contests against programs that played baseball in the spring – something York does not have.

“We knew it would be a tough season, we knew it would be a learning season,” head coach Brian Bonnell said. “When you start the season 20, 25 games behind everybody else, you’re going to take some lumps and have some losses, but it did what we wanted it to do. We played upper-level teams, it showed us what we needed to work on and we were able to work those things into practices and work on the items we needed to fix.”

Part of the Kings’ growth came through the learning pains every young, inexperienced roster endures. From those lessons came an increase in knowledge and feel for the game, leading to better understanding the game overall and figuring out how to make proper reads on the diamond.

Another factor in the improvement down the stretch was York’s offense, which started the year slow but came to life late. The Kings scored 184 runs on the year while batting .305 as a team with a .434/.370/.803 slash line.

Hitters drove in 144 runs to go with 223 base hits. However, only 40 of those knocks went for extra bases – 35 doubles, three triples and a pair of home runs.

Five regulars in the lineup batted .300 or better – Garrett Bonnell, Isaac Stark, Marshall McCarthy, Trevor Vodicka and Noah Jones. Stark fielded a team-high .515 on-base percentage, while Bonnell reached base in half of his plate appearances. Additionally, Jones, McCarthy, Cameron Logston and Caleb Salhing all notched an OBP above .400.

Stark was the only York hitter to field an OPS above 1.0, but Bonnell and Jones both managed at least a .900. Three others tallied an OPS of at least .700 in McCarthy, Sahling and Trey Richert.

Bonnell and McCarthy tied for the team high with 22 RBIs, while Stark and Vodicka drove in 18 runs apiece. Richert added 16 ribbies, Carter Culotta knocked in 15 and Jones tallied 11.

Five hitters notched at least 25 hits. Bonnell led the pack with 37, but Stark, Vodicka, McCarthy and Jones all managed between 26 and 29 hits.

Stark and Jones hammered seven doubles each, while McCarthy and Richert both tallied five. York’s three triples went to Vodicka, Jones and Richert, and Stark and Sahling each cranked one moonshot.

The Kings also showed solid plate discipline with a team OBP of .434 with 108 walks. Jones drew 16 bases on balls, but Stark, Logston, McCarthy and Culotta all drew at least 10.

“We’ve had to work on our hitting, which was not great at the beginning,” Bonnell said. “It was more of not just hitting but learning to work counts, getting ourselves into good hitter’s counts and taking advantage of those situations.”

On the base paths, York swiped 70 bags in 86 chances for an 81.4% success rate. Stark led the way with 22 steals in 25 attempts, while Jones swiped 13 bags on 18 tries. McCarthy and Vodicka both stole eight bases and Richert succeeded six times in seven attempts.

In the field, York committed 70 errors in 779 total chances for a team fielding percentage of .910, leading to 64 unearned runs. Defensively, York also turned 12 double plays.

The Kings were inconsistent on the bump, as the pitching staff posted a 1.91 WHIP and a .310 opposing batting average. The staff allowed 230 hits and 116 of their 180 total runs given up were earned for a 4.70 team ERA. York pitchers also fielded a positive strikeout-to-walk ratio, amassing 138 whiffs to 99 walks.

“Pitching is always something you continually work on,” Bonnell said. “You’re constantly fine-tuning pitching, and we’re not overly deep in pitching so that’s an area of focus for us at all times.”

It was a balanced effort on the mound, as nobody pitched more than 39 innings and five arms tossed at least 17.

Stark pitched 39 innings and compiled a 2-6 record with a 5.21 ERA and 2.05 WHIP, allowing 41 runs – 29 earned – on 51 hits and 29 walks while fanning a team-high 42 batters.

Richert tied Stark for the team lead in innings pitched, amassing a 2-3 mark while allowing 34 runs – 21 earned – on 47 hits and 15 walks with 36 Ks in 39 innings. He posted a 3.77 ERA to pair with a 1.59 WHIP and a .276 opposing batting average.

Vodicka earned a 2-2 record, allowing 32 runs – 28 earned – on 38 hits and 11 walks across 22 1/3 innings of work. The McCool Junction graduate posted an 8.08 ERA and 2.19 WHIP and struck out 15 hitters.

Jones pitched 19 innings and went 2-0 in his appearances, allowing 32 hits and 21 runs. However, the Kings’ defense didn’t help his cause, as just 10 of those 21 runs allowed were earned. Jones capped the season with a 3.68 ERA and 1.95 WHIP, and he fanned 13 batters to just five walks.

McCarthy posted an 8.08 ERA and 2.60 WHIP in 17 1/3 innings of work, allowing 21 runs on 26 hits and 19 walks with 12 punch outs. The York senior-to-be dropped both of his decisions, carrying an 0-2 record into districts.

Among pitchers with at least 10 innings on the mound, Sahling turned in the best ERA (2.06) and WHIP (1.47). He also suffered from suspect defense in his appearances, as he allowed 16 runs with just five of them being earned. Sahling went 2-1 on the year and allowed 17 hits and eight walks with nine strikeouts.

Additionally, Talan Hager pitched just 7 2/3 innings but shined in his brief appearances, allowing two runs – one earned – on eight hits and no walks with five Ks for a 0.91 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. He also won both of his decisions.

The balanced pitching duties was partially by design, as York purposefully scheduled more tournaments during the season to get extra practice at managing the rotation leading up to districts, where it’s imperative to not burn out your arms and proper usage of pitchers can be the difference between a state berth and seeing your season end.

“Managing that and watching that is huge because if you lose that first game it puts you in a spot where you’re adding on an additional game and it makes your pitching that much thinner,” Bonnell said. “That’s where you see a lot of teams run into trouble. They can make it to Monday or Tuesday of districts, but then they’re standing there scratching their head going ‘well who do we throw now?’”

The Kings’ head coach also noted that managing the pitching staff requires more than planning from the coaches. The offense has to be in sync to grab an early lead and give coaches an opportunity to relieve pitchers early to save them for later, the defense has to back their pitchers up and the hurlers themselves have to be on their game and minimize their pitches.

“There’s a lot that goes into it and it’s not an easy task,” he said. “That’s a very big part of managing the game and getting through districts, and that’s why we went to playing more tournaments so we could work on managing the rotation and figuring out who we want to go to on which day.”

York begins its postseason Friday night at 6 p.m. against Aurora, whom the Kings blanked 21-0 in the regular-season finale last Sunday. However, Bonnell said he warned the players not to look too much into last week’s result.

“You never know what the other team is showing you in that situation because once they have the district seeding meeting and they get the seeding and schedule set, those final few games don’t really affect your district,” he said. “We had practice Monday and I told the boys ‘Yeah, this weekend was fun and it wasn’t very difficult for you, but don’t get cocky.’ We haven’t seen Aurora the rest of the year and we don’t know what they put out there against us. Was that really their lineup or were they treating it like a practice or scrimmage and not giving us any show of what they’re really going to put on the diamond Friday night?”

Outside of games against Aurora and top-seeded Valparaiso last weekend, Bonnell said the Kings aren’t familiar with any of their potential district opponents besides Central City.

“The only team we’ve really seen is Central City and we know they’re tough,” he said. “They’ve got several very good ballplayers on their team, and they’re tough. They play a lot of good teams, they know how to play ball and they come from a program that has high school baseball. Whereas we’re at 25 games, the majority of their players are at game 45 or 50, so Central City’s going to be tough.”

It does help that York gets to host the district tournament, as players are comfortable with the friendly confines of Levitt Stadium.

“With our team chemistry is very big and being in our comfort zone. You know your field, you don’t have to drive all day, you can spend time at the field when you’re not playing and watch other teams,” Bonnell said. “We have the home fans, not just the parents and relative, but locals who come out and watch when York’s playing. That’s beneficial and it gives them a little extra pep in their step to have those guys in the stands.”

Additionally, the district hosts get to choose when they play their early-round games. York’s already selected to play in the late game each day it’s in the tournament, allowing the Kings to avoid having to play in the sweltering heat during the middle of the afternoon.

York isn’t the only area team in action this weekend, as Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg, Utica/Beaver Crossing and Geneva all play in the C-5 district in Geneva. UBC takes on Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in the 4-5 matchup Friday afternoon, where the winner will face top-seeded SOS on Saturday.

Host Geneva opens against Alma on Friday night.

In Class B, the Kings will get at least two games in at districts, beginning with Friday night’s showdown against Aurora. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Levitt Stadium.

“We’d love to see the town come out and support. I know it’s a big thing for the boys,” Bonnell said. “They’re proud to represent the program. They’re working hard and they know we played the long game this season. We went in with a tough schedule to get ourselves to be at the point we’re at right now going into districts where we’re finding our stride and playing good ball.”