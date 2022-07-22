Cornerstone Kings dispatch Aurora 11-zip in B-4 baseball

Cornerstone Kings to face top seed Valparaiso on Saturday

YORK – In the final game of the regular season, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings racked up 21 runs on 13 hits in a thorough rout of Aurora in Holdrege. The rematch Friday night on the opening day of the Class B Area 4 district tournament was closer, but not by much.

Behind a three-run first inning and a gem from starting pitcher Trevor Vodicka, York again blanked the Pinnacle Bank Post 42 Seniors to set up a rematch against top-seeded Valparaiso in the winner’s bracket Saturday evening after an 11-0 shutout.

The Kings drew first blood against Aurora’s Devin Otto in the top of the first. Noah Jones drew a leadoff walk to open the game and stole second to put a runner in scoring position for Isaac Stark.

The centerfielder cashed in, ripping a double on a line drive to left field to plate Jones and score the game’s opening run.

After a ground out and a Marshall McCarthy walk put runners on the corners with one away, Otto’s errant pickoff attempt at first allowed Stark to scamper home for another run.

With two outs and McCarthy standing on second, Carter Culotta stepped to the plate and cranked a line drive into center field for an RBI single, capping a three-run first inning and staking York to an early cushion.

Aurora’s first two batters reached on errors in the bottom of the second, and a bunt from Otto put two men in scoring position with just one out.

Vodicka buckled down, fanning Dylan Dubas on four pitches. Conner Smith came to the plate and hit a ball on the screws, but Stark tracked the ball down in center field to make the final out and keep Aurora off the scoreboard.

York threatened in the top of the second after a hit-by-pitch and Jones single up the middle but failed to score. Vodicka then struck out the side in order in the home half of the inning and helped his own cause in the top of the third, knocking a ground ball up the middle for a one-out single.

With two down, Trey Richert stepped to the plate and hammered a ball into the deep left-center field gap to make it 4-0 in favor of the Kings after two and a half innings.

The Kings’ right-hander stranded a pair of Aurora baserunners in each of the third and fifth innings to keep the cushion at four heading to the top of the sixth.

There, York tacked on some needed insurance thanks to a pair of passed balls and a fielder’s choice, carrying a 7-0 lead into the bottom of the frame. Vodicka then sat the Pinnacle Bank Post 42 Seniors down in order before the Kings put the game away in the seventh.

Walks from Richert and Caleb Sahling and a Cameron Logston hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, and with two away a passed ball scored Richert. Stark then legged out an infield hit for his third knock of the game to make it a 9-0 lead before Garrett Bonnell cranked a two-run single into center field.

Staked to an 11-0 cushion, Vodicka retired the first batter in the bottom of the seventh before York made the call to the bullpen, bringing in Talan Hager to close the door.

The first two batters Hager faced reached on a single and a walk, but the reliever coaxed a ground ball to third for a fielder’s choice and struck out Jack Spiehs on a 2-2 count to end the game and preserve the shutout.

Stark powered the Kings’ lineup, as the McCool Junction graduate went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, a single, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Richert’s RBI double marked York’s third and final extra-base hit, while Culotta, Bonnell, Jones and Vodicka all recorded singles as the Kings finished with eight knocks for the game. They also drew seven walks, led by two from McCarthy.

Vodicka dazzled on the bump, tossing a gem to advance York into the winner’s bracket. The righty scattered two hits and a pair of walks across 6 1/3 scoreless innings while racking up nine Ks to earn the win. He was efficient, too, recording strikes on 56 of his 79 pitches without hitting a single batter.

Hager recorded the final two outs – one via the strikeout – and allowed one hit and a walk but no runs.

Aurora drops into the loser’s bracket, where it receives a bye Saturday and will play the St. Paul-Central City loser in an elimination game Sunday afternoon.

York moves on to face Valparaiso in the winner’s bracket. The top-seeded Post 371 C Seniors earned a first-round bye and did not play Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Levitt Stadium.