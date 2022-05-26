Cornerstone Juniors split games with SOS and UBC

YORK – The York Cornerstone Junior Kings split their first two games of the season earlier this week, falling to Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg on Sunday before rebounding to defeat Utica/Beaver Crossing the next day.

SOS 8, York 0

York mustered just three hits, while SOS scored once in the first and second innings before putting the game away with a four-run third and two-run fourth.

Collin Kotschwar recorded two of the Kings’ three hits, while shortstop Wyatt Gartner had the other. Rylan Kamler did not record a hit but drew a pair of walks in three plate appearances.

Kotschwar took the loss on the mound, allowing six runs – two earned – on three hits and four walks with six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Tanner Wagner pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief and allowed two runs on a pair of hits and four walks with one punch out.

York 14, UBC 6

The Kings rebounded the following night, returning to the diamond with a 14-6 win over UBC to even their record at 1-1.

After being shut out against SOS, York exploded for 11 runs in the top of the first Monday. Kotschwar drew a leadoff walk, and three consecutive singles made it 1-0 Kings four batters into the game with the bases still loaded.

A hit batsman, two walks and another hit-by-pitch turned the cushion to 5-0 before UBC finally recorded an out. Kotschwar then stepped to the plate for the second time in the inning and reached on a hit-by-pitch, forcing in the sixth Kings run.

Four more singles and another walk scored five more York runs before UBC finally got out of the inning.

UBC trimmed the deficit to 11-4 after two innings, but a two-RBI single off the bat of Joseph Burgess pushed the Kings’ lead to 13-4 entering the bottom of the third inning, where UBC got a run back but still trailed by eight.

York plated another run in the top of the fourth and while UBC scored once in the bottom of the fifth, it was too little too late to change the outcome as the Kings picked up their first win 14-6.

The Kings outhit UBC 10-7, and the lineup drew seven walks and reached via hit-by-pitch five times.

Burgess finished 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs, while Phoenix Brown, Kennan Dirks and Landon Sterns also notched multi-hit outings.

Gartner earned the win on the mound for York, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks with a strikeout in five innings pitched.

The Cornerstone Junior Kings return to action on Tuesday, May 31, when they host Lincoln Christian at Levitt Stadium. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.