Cornerstone Juniors split a pair of games at Ashland

ASHLAND – The York Cornerstone Junior Kings split a pair of games at a tournament in Ashland this weekend, falling 19-2 to Westview on Saturday but rebounding to take down Chick-Fil-A 9-5 on Sunday.

Westview 19, York 2

York trailed 3-2 after two innings, but Westview blew the game open with 10 runs in the third and six more in the fourth to roll to a 19-2 win in five innings. Westview’s lineup racked up 19 runs on 18 hits, while the Cornerstone Kings managed just one hit – an RBI single from Landon Sterns.

Talan Hager took the loss on the mound, allowing 13 runs on 12 hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of work. Tanner Wagner pitched 1/3 of an inning in relief and allowed seven runs – six earned – on two hits and five walks with a strikeout. Rylan Reutzel pitched scoreless fourth and fifth innings, scattering four hits and fanning three batters in his two innings of work.

York 9, Chick-Fil-A 5

York jumped over Chick-Fil-A early with a four-run bottom of the first to take the lead, then added four more in the third and cruised to a 9-5 win from there to improve to 4-5 on the season.

After Chick-Fil-A scored once in the top of the first, Wyatt Gartner drew a leadoff walk in the home half and stole both second and third. Reutzel then legged out an infield single to even the score before a hit-by-pitch and walk loaded the bases with nobody out.

A wild pitch gave York a 2-1 lead, but back-to-back strikeouts brought Parker Friedrichsen to the plate with two down and runners on second and third.

The second baseman cashed in, cranking a single up the middle to plate both runners and make it 4-1. York’s three-run lead held into the bottom of the third, when the Cornerstone Kings blew the game open.

Kennan Dirks led off the frame with a single up the middle and scored on Parker Andersen’s RBI double to right field. Freidrichsen drove in his third run of the game on an RBI single before a Hager single and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases.

A pair of Chick-Fil-A errors made it 8-1 before a lineout finally ended the threat. The visitors trimmed the deficit to 8-5 heading to the bottom of the fifth, but an RBI single off the bat of Sterns provided the final 9-5 margin as York closed the weekend with a split.

The Cornerstone Kings logged nine runs on eight hits, led by Friedrichsen’s 2-for-3, three-RBI day. Andersen, Sterns and Reutzel also drove in one run apiece, while Hager, Dirks and Collin Kotschwar also tallied singles to round out York’s offensive production.

Dirks earned the win on the mound, allowing five runs – two earned – on four hits and four walks while fanning four batters in 4 1/3 innings. Sterns pitched one scoreless inning, working around a hit and a pair of walks, while Kotschwar struck out both of the two hitters he faced.