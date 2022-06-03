Cornerstone Junior Kings roll Hebron 19-1

YORK – The York Junior Cornerstone Kings entered the opening night of the Cornerstone Junior Classic with a 1-2 record over their first three games. However, the bats roared to life in the first round against Hebron. York scored two runs in the first, three in the second and 14 in the fourth to cruise to a 19-1 win Thursday night.

After Hebron opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first, Collin Kotschwar led off the home half with a triple to left field and Wyatt Gartner laced a single into left field to bring him home.

With two outs and Gartner standing on third base, Phoenix Brown beat out an infield single on a ground ball back to the pitcher to give York a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Cameron Logston ripped a one-out single to center field to start another rally. Joe Burgess laid down a sacrifice bunt, but an error on the pitcher allowed both men to advance safely.

Logston and Burgess moved to second and third on a wild pitch before the former raced home on another wild pitch to make it 3-1. Kostchwar then drove in Burgess on an RBI ground out.

With two down and the bases empty, Gartner drew a walk, stole second and scored on Rylan Kamler’s RBI single as the Cornerstone Kings took a 5-1 lead to the third inning.

York’s cushion remained at four runs heading to the bottom of the fourth, where a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with nobody out. A passed ball, five walks, two hit batsmen and one Hebron error later, the Kings’ lead stood at 13-1.

Kennan Dirks hammered a line-drive single to left field to plate the 14th York run and Brown followed with an RBI single of his own before Hebron finally got the first out of the inning on a pop fly.

Another walk and a hit-by-pitch scored two more runs. With two outs, back-to-back walks made it 19-1 before a pop out ended the inning and secured the Kings’ 18-run victory.

Brown tallied York’s only multi-hit game, as he went 2-for-3 with a walk and drove in a pair of runs. Kotschwar went 1 for 3 with a triple and knocked in two runs, while Gartner and Kamler also notched two-RBI outings.

Offensively, the Kings scored 19 runs on eight hits and 13 walks. Dirks went the distance on the mound to earn the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit and three walks with six strikeouts in four innings of work.

With the victory, York advances to the winners bracket and will face Seward at 1:30 on Saturday afternoon.