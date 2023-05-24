YORK – The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel juniors avoided a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the second that kept the score at 3-1 York Junior Kings.

The Kings scored twice in the third to open a 5-2 lead and had the bases loaded with two outs and two strikes on the batter.

This time the Kings came through with a bases-loaded walk that led to six more runs in a seven-run fourth on their way to the 12-2 win on Wednesday night at Levitt Stadium.

Kings starting pitcher Joey Pedersen picked up the win with 4 2/3 innings of work, as he allowed three hits and both runs were earned. Pedersen picked up his first win of the season striking out four and walking four.

The final out was recorded by Jackson Holoch.

Cornerstone recorded 10 hits in the win as Cam Logston, Landon Sterns and Kain Combs combined to go 6-for-9 with eight RBI and six runs scored.

Logston had four of those RBI’s and a double, while Stern’s two hits were both doubles.

Carsen Pieper, Combs and Logston all recorded a stolen base in the win.

SOS had three players with one hit each as Connor Schnell, Owen Krafka and Dalton Pokorney each recorded a single. Brayden Santos had one stolen base, while both Kelly Nuejahr and Schnell had two steals each.

The Rebels used three pitchers in the game as Nuejahr started and was relieved by Collin Vrbka who was relieved by Dalton Pokorney.

The York Cornerstone Junior Kings will not be back in action until next Tuesday night when they travel to Beaver-Crossing to take on the UBC Badgers.

The Rebels will be in Silver Creek on Friday night.

SOS 010 10-2 4 3 0

Kings 302 7x-12 10 0