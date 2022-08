Cornerstone Bank hosts 40th annual tennis tournament

YORK – The 40th Annual Cornerstone Bank Tennis Tournament was held Saturday and Sunday, August 6 and 7, at the Levitt Tennis Courts in York, Cornerstone Bank’s Mandy Hengelfelt announced in a press release.

In the Men’s Open Championship final, Asher Saulsbury of Kearney met Norfolk’s Kaleb Kreikemeier and walked away with a 6 – 3, 6 – 1 win.

The Women’s Open Championship title went to York’s Emily Petersen, who defeated Tammy Tegler of Eagle 6 – 2, 3 – 6, (10 – 1). A full list of divisions and winners is listed below.

Men’s Open – Asher Saulsbury over Kaleb Kreikemeier 6 – 3, 6 – 1

Men’s B – Leighton Repp over Kaden Heiden 6 – 1, 6 – 1

Men’s 35/50 and Over – Paul Barnes over Andy Reynolds 6 – 1, 6 – 3

Men’s Open Doubles – Mike Garcia and Mason Garcia over Logan Meisinger and Andy McDill 6 – 4, 6 – 2

Men’s 35 and Over Doubles – Paul Barnes and Vince Ganshorn over Ron Bender and Rick Ewald 6 – 2, 6 – 4

Women’s Open – Emily Petersen over Tammy Tegler 6 – 2, 3 – 6, (10 – 1)

Women’s B – Ellie Peterson over Molly Kotschwar (6-2, 3-6 (10-1_

Women’s Open Doubles – Tammy Tegler and Alex Yeagley over Deb Bitzer and Karen Reiners 6 – 3, 6 – 1