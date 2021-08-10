Cornerstone Bank hosts 39th open tennis tourney

YORK – Cornerstone Bank hosted its 39th annual tennis tournament over the weekend, as participants competed in seven different classes during action at York High School on Saturday and Sunday.

Lincoln’s Erik Hjermstad and Andy McDill squared off in the men’s open finals, with Hjermstad squeaking out a 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-2 (10-2) win. In the men’s open doubles finals, Josh Budler and Tim Fischer emerged victorious over Erik and Camden Hjermstad 6-3, 6-2.

Joachim Vandervelpen took home the men’s B title, toppling Lincoln’s Jameson Hofker 6-0, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Paul Barnes of Lincoln and Phil Cook of Beatrice dueled in the men’s 35/50 and over finals after Barnes took down Roland Augsperger of Columbus 6-1, 6-1 and Cook upended Eagle’s Scott Porath 6-4, 7-6 in the semis. Barnes downed Cook 6-3, 6-2 in the finals.

Barnes and Cook teamed up for the men’s 35 and over doubles, facing Chris Warneke and Andy Reynolds in the finals shortly after their match in the 35/50 and over finals. In a tight matchup, Barnes and Cook held on for a 6-3, 3-6, (13-11) win over Warneke and Reynolds.