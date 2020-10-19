Confident Centennial group gets its revenge

Unofficially, senior Kate Hirschfeld led the Broncos with four kills in the first set while Karley Naber, a freshman, chipped in with three.

Naber impressed her coach on Monday. The freshman unofficially had five kills on the night and provided timely energy for her group in the second set when Milford wouldn’t go down without a fight.

“This was probably her best game,” Anstine said of Naber. “Saturday against Wood River, as a team we didn’t play well, but she did. I think it carried over and she’s starting to get that confidence. I don’t consider her a freshman, she doesn’t play like one. She’s come a long way this season. We needed her and she showed up for us.”

The two teams went back and forth at the start of the second set. Centennial gained its first lead, 9-8, thanks to a Jaycee Stuhr kill. She unofficially had six kills and a key block later in the set.

Milford, however, wound up taking a 15-12 advantage, which forced a timeout from Anstine. Centennial came out of the timeout and went on an 8-4 run. Another kill from Stuhr tied the set at 18, and an attack into the net gave the Broncos the 1-point edge and made Milford call timeout.