Confident Centennial group gets its revenge

UTICA — Losing two matches and placing fourth in its own tournament last Saturday didn’t sit well with the Centennial Broncos volleyball team.
So on Monday, in a quarterfinal of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament, on their own court in Utica once again, the Broncos wanted to take out some frustration. The opponent that got the brunt of it? Milford — the very team that Centennial lost 2-1 to on Saturday. In fact, Milford had owned the series with Centennial coming into Monday, winning a regular-season matchup 3-1 on Sept. 3, too.
But on Monday, the Broncos got what they wanted — revenge. Centennial, the No. 3 seed of the tournament, picked up a 2-0 (25-6, 25-23) win over No. 6 Milford, which had taken down No. 11 Sandy Creek earlier in the day.
The first set wasn’t close. According to Centennial head coach Alex Anstine, the Broncos didn’t make many mistakes. They played loose and weren’t afraid of what would happen if something didn’t go their way.
“We put a lot of pressure on them (Milford),” Anstine said of the opening set. “We served really aggressively and Jaci (Opfer) did a great job of mixing it up for our hitters so they couldn’t just key on one. We were aggressive and not timid. We just played loose and not afraid to make a mistake, which we’ve struggled with in the past.”
Unofficially, senior Kate Hirschfeld led the Broncos with four kills in the first set while Karley Naber, a freshman, chipped in with three.
Naber impressed her coach on Monday. The freshman unofficially had five kills on the night and provided timely energy for her group in the second set when Milford wouldn’t go down without a fight.
“This was probably her best game,” Anstine said of Naber. “Saturday against Wood River, as a team we didn’t play well, but she did. I think it carried over and she’s starting to get that confidence. I don’t consider her a freshman, she doesn’t play like one. She’s come a long way this season. We needed her and she showed up for us.”
The two teams went back and forth at the start of the second set. Centennial gained its first lead, 9-8, thanks to a Jaycee Stuhr kill. She unofficially had six kills and a key block later in the set.
Milford, however, wound up taking a 15-12 advantage, which forced a timeout from Anstine. Centennial came out of the timeout and went on an 8-4 run. Another kill from Stuhr tied the set at 18, and an attack into the net gave the Broncos the 1-point edge and made Milford call timeout.
With the set tied at 23, another senior, Kiley Rathjen, gave her team a boost when she blocked an Eagle attack for a point. The match ended when a Milford attack fell out of bounds.
Hirschfeld led the way with three kills while Naber, Stuhr and Opfer connected on two kills each.
It was good to get back in the win column, especially after the performance on Saturday left Anstine wanting more.
“Kate tonight had that confidence — she got blocked once and then she went out and kept swinging. She wasn’t intimidated,” Anstine said. “Our middles did a great job, and we just played at the level we know we can against them.”
The semifinals will be played at Milford High School on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Milford (12-14) 6 23 — 0
At Centennial (18-10) 25 25 — 2
Centennial will play Superior, which knocked off Fairbury on Monday night.
