Conestoga boys out-shoot Dukes in soccer

YORK – For 100 minutes the Conestoga Cougars and the York Dukes were unable to settle the score on the field.

It was two hours and 13 minutes from the start of the game when Conestoga’s Grant Gross-Rohde sealed the Cougars’ fourth win of the season when he converted a kick to end the shootout with Conestoga on top 4-2 in the 1-0 final.

York falls to 3-5 on the year and has very little time to get ready for the Holdrege Dusters who come into Cornerstone tonight for first round Central Conference action.

York head coach Matt Maltsberger said the Dukes have to put this one behind them as they face a similar foe in Holdrege on Tuesday.

“We have to regroup quickly, because we play the first round of conference tomorrow,” said Maltsberger. “Holdrege is very similar to Conestoga so we will have to play well.”

Both teams’ offenses had their chances, but both defenses answered the call every time one team would make a run.

Conestoga was unofficially charted with 14 shots to 11 for the Dukes.

In the second half the two schools combined for eight corner kicks with the Cougars having five of them.

Maltsberger was not unhappy with the effort, however he felt the game should have never gotten to a shootout.

“We played well enough to win and had some great opportunities to win it in regulation,” the Dukes head coach said. “Unfortunately we should have never allowed it to get to penalty kicks.”

York keeper Austin Phinney had nine saves on the 14 Conestoga shots.

The Dukes will also have a game on Thursday as the No. 2 Class B Lexington Minutemen pay a visit to the Cornerstone Complex.

If York should pick up the win Tuesday against Holdrege, they would play in the 12 p.m. semifinal at Northwest High School on Monday, April 18. The most likely opponent for the Dukes would be Lexington.