Combining the best of both worlds, education and bowling at Grand Canyon University

MCCOOL JUNCTION – When Grand Canyon University provided the opportunity for McCool Junction senior Garrett Hansen to combine education and bowling he knew where he wanted to spend his next four years.

Hansen made it all official on Friday, December 2 at McCool Junction High School when he signed to attend Grand Canyon University.

Hansen said it was not an easy decision, but following a visit a few months ago the senior made his choice.

“Choosing a college is a big step in anyone's life. For me, it was not an easy task to finally decide on where I wanted to pursue my future. I looked at colleges all around the country including states such as Maine, Texas and Iowa,” Hansen said. “I wanted to make sure that wherever I ended up, my mother and father would be comfortable sending me there. I ultimately fell in love with Grand Canyon University after my last tour there a few months back.”

Hansen said the opportunities Grand Canyon presented and the pride they take in their environment and student development were also keys to his final decision.

Hansen plans to major in forensic psychology with a minor in pre-law.

Garrett credits his grandmother for introducing him to the sport of bowling.

“I have been bowling since the age of 12. I never thought in a million years that I would be where I am today in my bowling journey. I only started to bowl when my grandmother introduced me to it. She was a bowler in her former days and said I might find a love for it, and that I did,” explained Hansen. “Along with my grandmother, I have been blessed with amazing support from my parents to influence my path. No matter what situation I was in, they have always been right by my side to help guide me in the right direction. Besides my family, my bowling coach Paul Lee has impacted my life unlike any other. I have cherished my time with him as my coach and used his words and wisdom to lead me.”

Garrett is the son of Henry Hansen of York and Bill and Amanda Schropfer of Fairmont.