Collingham, Theobald, Noyd and Schluter earn first team selections in LJS

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Journal Star released their 2022 all-state and honorable mention selections just before Christmas.

Four area players were named to the all-state teams with three on offense and one player on defense

York senior Jude Collingham, a 300-pound offensive lineman, was named to the Class B all-state first team offense, while Fillmore Central senior Keegan Theobald was chosen as an athlete on the Class C2 first team offense.

The other two selections both came in Class D1 where Cross County junior Alex Noyd was picked for the offensive line and Exeter-Milligan/Friend junior Breckan Schluter was a defensive back selection.

This past season seven of the 10 area teams made it to the state playoffs with the York Dukes advancing all the way to the elite eight of the Class B field.

A total of 39 area players were selected with 35 of those picks on the honorable mention list of their respective classes.

Here are the rest of the area selections

Class BYork- Seth Erickson, Garrett Ivey, Clayton Pinneo, Dalton Snodgrass

Class C-2Centennial-Jarrett Dodson, Jayde Gumaer, Maj Nisly, Elijah Utter

Fillmore Central- Markey Hinrichs, Luke Kimbrough, Treven Stassiness, Jarin Tweedy, Jayden Wolf

Class D1Cross County-Trevor Bolton, Izaac Dickey, Tanner Hollinger, Jackson Lindburg

Exeter-Milligan/Friend- Spencer Eberspacher, Marcus Krupicka, Draven Payne, Chase Svehla, Jacob Weber

Heartland- Tucker Bergen, Merrick Maltsberger, Trev Peters, Zach Quiring, Garrett Regier, Kaden Siefert

Class D2High Plains- Mario Lesiak, Joaquin Ramirez, Wyatt Urkoski

Nebraska Lutheran- Trey Richert, Trevor Hueske

Class D6Hampton- Bryce Joseph, Evan Pankoke