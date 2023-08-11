YORK – Irick Gardner’s eventual path to York University began over three decades ago at a rec center in Detroit.

“My father was a boxing coach, so in the parks and rec he’d go boxing with one of my brothers,” the Panthers’ new volleyball coach said. “We’d be there because we were younger kids, and then I saw an open gym, joined in and it took off from there.”

Those early days sparked a lifelong passion in Gardner, who began coaching volleyball as a student assistant while in high school in 1988. Some 35 years later, the next chapter of his coaching journey is set to take place in central Nebraska.

The Michigan native spent the majority of his career coaching in his home state, starting as a volunteer at Wayne State in Detroit. He then spent a semester as a volunteer assistant at Kentucky State for a semester, then returned to the high school level before moving on to Concordia in Ann Arbor.

After that came a stop at a community college in Michigan before a move to Illinois, where Gardner spent the past four years as the men’s volleyball head coach at Judson University in Elgin. Each step on Gardner’s path shared two common themes – they were volleyball positions at schools in the Midwest.

“I like to compare volleyball as the premier female sport – you know, you’ve got basketball for men, football for men – but for women a basketball coach might say it’s basketball, but as a volleyball coach I’ve seen it,” he said. “I’ve seen some stats where it’s more popular than some of the other sports, so it’s kind of that premier sport. I also played a little bit, and then as I coached I kind of put two and two together that God gave me a gift in coaching, so I kind of separated. I’m a better coach than player, and it went from there.”

For Gardner, the most fulfilling aspect of the gig is the interactions with his players, getting the chance to watch them improve over the years. He also relishes the opportunity to impact their lives both on and off the court.

Though the head coach has exclusively worked in volleyball, he’s got experience at every level in the sport, coaching at each of the middle school, high school, club and collegiate levels.

“You have to adjust your mindset based on the group. If you have a younger group, you can have higher expectations within that age group, but you’re not going to expect a ninth grader to do what a freshman in college will be expected to do,” Gardner said. “If they’re playing in college they’re probably serious but if they’re playing in high school they may be trying to figure it out. The expectation for a girl that’s serious and trying to get scholarship money is going to be higher than a ninth grader where maybe it’s her first or second year of playing, but even then within that you still have your expectations that you still made a commitment to the team so you have to be at least somewhat serious for that.”

Gardner said that in his experience, it’s most fulfilling to coach at the collegiate level – but he added that he also enjoys coaching good high school teams.

“If it’s a good high school team you’ve got girls that have aspirations to play in college, they’re serious, they want to be all-state or whatever the goal, they want to win a title,” he said. “It’s not all about that, but when they have a goal and they’re serious it’s more enjoyable to coach. Usually it’s in college because they can end it after high school, but when they want to continue you know that level of commitment is there.”

Gardner’s move from Illinois to Nebraska started last fall, when he got back into the women’s game after three years as the men’s head coach at Judson.

The school’s head girls coach resigned, so Gardner took over on an interim basis in addition to his duties with the Judson men. However, the university’s administration wanted to explore outside options for the position so Gardner – who wanted to get back into the women’s game – decided to pursue a new opportunity.

“I started applying, looked around and saw the position was open here, contacted the athletic director and God opened this door, we took it and so now we’re here,” he said. “I got the position in the winter, so I had a chance to get the transition started. I got to know the girls, they got to know me a little bit. We’ve got girls in our camp that’s from other states who are going to be freshmen here, so I’m starting to get an early start and that’s huge because that’s drastically different than if we start in August and it’s ‘hey, what’s your name?’ and now we’re behind a little bit.”

Also easing the transition during the coaching change has been complete buy-in from the returnees on the Panthers’ roster.

“We have some girls who are upper class, and that’s a great question because sometimes you get that resistance, the ‘Oh, I’m used to this’ or ‘My old coach did that’ and then ‘we have to do this? Well we never had to do that’ and I’ve seen none of that,” he said. “It’s been 100% open to the new coach, the new expectations and absolutely zero resistance.”

Entering his first season in York, Gardner’s biggest goal is to build and develop the culture he wants surrounding Panther volleyball. That includes playing hard and being a respectable opponent on the court, beating the teams the Panthers should beat and hanging tough with the more formidable opponents while maybe stealing a match or two somewhere along the way.

“Off the court, it’s being a respectable team and community where it means something to be a part of the program at the university and it means something, it’s respectable,” he said.

Gardner said the national brand of Nebraska volleyball at the D-1 level is big enough that they’re aware of the program’s prestige in Michigan and that he had heard volleyball is a big deal across the state, but he wasn’t really aware just how deep the passion ran for the sport until he got here.

“It’s a good, friendly community and a volleyball-supported community,” he said. “You can come in from big areas where it’s basketball, and if there’s not a D-1 basketball school or something like that, it’s a professional team like the Bears or Lions. Here, the professional team is basically the university, so I think the community is pretty supportive and it’s been a really good experience.”

That passion for the game within the community is a big deal for Gardner, who ultimately wants Panthers volleyball to be a fixture in the community of York as a whole, not just within the university community – a goal that partly played into the head coach’s decision to host some youth camps on campus in late July.

“I think it’s huge because then people get to know the coach, get to know the players that are here because if the players are working they get to know them,” he said. “They get to see the campus, and some people may not know much about it or maybe they’ve seen it but they’ve never been inside, and I think that’s a huge step to bridging that gap between the university and the community.”