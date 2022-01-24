Collapse after halftime dooms Bronco girls at Centura

CENTURA – Centennial led 27-20 at Centura on Saturday afternoon at the break, but just total eight points in the second half doomed the Broncos in the attempt to get their sixth win of the season.

The Centura Centurions improved to 9-7 as they completed the comeback with a 42-35 win in girls’ non-conference action.

The Broncos hurt their chances with 22 turnovers to 11 for the hosts.

Freshman Ella Wambold scored 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting from the field and she was 4 of 8 on 3-point shots as well.

Another freshman, Catelynn Bargen, put up eight points and sophomore Karley Naber added six.

The Broncos were 11 of 30 from the field and of those 30 shots, 14 were of the 3-point variety of which they connected on five. Centennial was 8 of 13 at the free throw line.

Sophomore Cora Payne and senior Halley Heidtbrink led the team in rebounding with five each. Centura held a slight 28-26 advantage on the glass.

Centura was led in scoring by junior Sydney Davis with 17 and sophomore Kyra Wooden with 10.