Colin Pinneo wins Waverly cross country invite

WAVERLY – The York Duke boys cross country team produced a champion Friday at Waverly Invite when junior Colin Pinneo won the race by six seconds over Norris High School’s Riley Boonstra.
Pinneo was clocked at 17:05.60 and Boonstra came across the tape 17:11.60.
Platteview’s A.J. Raszler was third in 17:15.54. Mount Michael’s Jude Storch was fourth and Carter Moss of Plattsmouth fifth.
The Norris duo of Kendall Zavala and Ellie Thomas took the two spots in the girls race and York sophomore Kassidy Stuckey was third with a time of 19:59.75. Stuckey was 16 seconds off the pace set by Zavala.
York’s girls finished fourth in the team race with 81 points. Norris ran first with 14, Papillion La-Vista South was second with 68 and Plattsmouth was third with 77.
On the boys side, Norris made it a clean sweep with 37 points. Mount Michael was second with 40, third went to Plattsmouth with 61. York had 96 points and took sixth in the 14-team field.
Rounding out the York girls were; Lainey Portwine in 22nd with a time of 22:17.51; Emory Conrad was 24th as she crossed the tape in 22:22.16 and York’s final points came from Chloe Holmes who finished 32nd with a time of 22:53.
Other York runners included; Zoe Kreifels 38th (23:15.72) and Kiersten Portwine in 47th (24:15.02).
For the York boys, junior Gabe Zarraga medaled with an 18th place finish in a time of 18:10.48; James Bonde was 31st (18:49.05) and Sergio Rodriguez ran a 19:41.99 for 46th place.
York’s Nick Conrad was 47th (19:43.17).
“Colin had a great race. He went out smart and moved into second place by the one kilometer mark. He took the lead around two miles and separated from the rest of the field,” said York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Gabe Zarraga ran a gutsy race. He got his heel stepped on in the first mile of the race and ran most of the race missing a shoe. Despite missing a shoe, he was in the top 5 pack for most of the first half of the race. It is a really tough race to go without a shoe, but he held to medal. I hope he runs with the same toughness on Tuesday.”
Rasmussen said Stuckey will see many of the same runners at Crete next week as she did today.
“Kassidy Stuckey had a rough race, but has a chance to bounce back on Tuesday,” explained Rasmussen. “She will run against most of the same top girls on Tuesday in Crete.”
The following week they will get a sneak peek at the Nebraska Cross Country Championship course at the Kearney Country Club during the UNK Invite.
Girls team scoring (Top 10) – 1.Norris 14; 2.Papillion La-Vista South 68; 3.Plattsmouth 77; 4. York 81; 5.Elkhorn 100; 6.Palmyra 108; 7.Waverly 124; 8.Platteview 129; 9.Beatrice 132; 10.Crete 175.