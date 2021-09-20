Colin Pinneo wins Waverly cross country invite

“Colin had a great race. He went out smart and moved into second place by the one kilometer mark. He took the lead around two miles and separated from the rest of the field,” said York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Gabe Zarraga ran a gutsy race. He got his heel stepped on in the first mile of the race and ran most of the race missing a shoe. Despite missing a shoe, he was in the top 5 pack for most of the first half of the race. It is a really tough race to go without a shoe, but he held to medal. I hope he runs with the same toughness on Tuesday.”