Cold shooting, Meridian size too much for McCool girls

Cold shooting, Meridian size too much for McCool Junction girls

Mustangs shoot 28.8% from the floor, trail Meridian 34-25 on glass in 48-33 loss

By Christian Horn

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs entered Thursday night’s Crossroads Conference matchup against Meridian riding a seven-game winning streak, but cold shooting combined with the visitors’ strong showing on the glass proved to be too much to overcome.

The hosts shot just 28.8% from the floor and 18.1% from beyond the arc, while Meridian racked up a 34-25 edge on the boards and pulled away late for a 48-33 win.

Meridian raced out of the gate, taking a 17-6 lead after eight minutes, but McCool Junction tightened up defensively in the second quarter and held the visitors to just four points in the period. However, the Mustangs couldn’t take advantage as they scored just six points of their own and trailed by nine at the break.