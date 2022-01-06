Cold shooting, Meridian size too much for McCool girls

Cold shooting, Meridian size too much for McCool Junction girls
Mustangs shoot 28.8% from the floor, trail Meridian 34-25 on glass in 48-33 loss
By Christian Horn
MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs entered Thursday night’s Crossroads Conference matchup against Meridian riding a seven-game winning streak, but cold shooting combined with the visitors’ strong showing on the glass proved to be too much to overcome.
The hosts shot just 28.8% from the floor and 18.1% from beyond the arc, while Meridian racked up a 34-25 edge on the boards and pulled away late for a 48-33 win.
Meridian raced out of the gate, taking a 17-6 lead after eight minutes, but McCool Junction tightened up defensively in the second quarter and held the visitors to just four points in the period. However, the Mustangs couldn’t take advantage as they scored just six points of their own and trailed by nine at the break.
The visitors returned to form offensively coming out of the locker room as they scored 15 points in the third quarter, but McCool Junction hung around thanks to an offensive outburst from sophomore McKenna Yates. Yates buried a pair of shots from downtown and scored nine of the Mustangs’ 14 points in the period as they trailed by 10 with eight minutes to play.
McCool Junction quickly cut the deficit to six early in the fourth quarter on a pair of baskets from sophomores Shelby Bandt and BriAnn Stutzman. However, the hosts then went into an offensive drought at the worst possible time as they failed to score for nearly seven minutes until Sara Weisheit buried a 3-pointer with 45 seconds to play.
That drought proved to be costly, as Meridian pulled away down the stretch thanks to free-throw shooting.