Cold shooting dooms Duke girls in league championship game

Reba Mader and Rylie Rice each racked up a game-high 13 points for Northwest in the win. Rice also buried three of the Vikings’ four 3-pointers. Northwest shot 14 of 24 from the floor and 4 of 10 from beyond the arc.

The Vikings also connected on 13 of 24 chances at the foul line compared to 5 of 10 for York.

York turned the ball over 14 times and collected just two steals, but the Dukes forced 13 Northwest turnovers overall and dominated the Vikings on the glass. York finished with 27 rebounds, and its 12 offensive boards equaled Northwest’s total rebounding output.

Despite the loss in the finals, York still picked up a pair of wins in the tournament and finished as the Central Conference runner-up after falling in the semifinals last year.

“You learn a lot about your team and how you respond,” Kern said. “I think we battled in some tough games the first two games, so it was good to get a few wins in the tournament. What we’ve got to do now is regroup, get back to work and refocus on how we can beat Holdrege on Friday. Those are always good games and battles, so we’re going to continue to work on our game and get ready for district play when you really want to be at your best.”