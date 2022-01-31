Cold shooting dooms Duke girls in league championship game

SEWARD – On York’s first possession of the game, the Dukes found Masa Scheierman open for an easy bucket and an early 2-0 lead against Grand Island Northwest in the Central Conference finals. However, York would not make its next field goal until the 7:47 mark of the second quarter, a troubling sign of things to come.
The Dukes opened the game making just one of their first 10 shot attempts, and things didn’t get much better the rest of the way. York shot just 31% for the game – and 17% from 3-point range – as the Vikings pulled away in the second half for a 47-34 win.
“(When) you’re playing for a conference championship, you hate to not come out on top,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “It was a tough start. We struggled to hit shots early, just didn’t get in rhythm. When you can’t make shots, it makes it tough. They hit enough threes to put us in a bad spot. It was a tough loss, but you regroup and get ready for the next one.”
Despite the frigid start offensively, York’s defense kept the Dukes within striking distance early. Northwest led just 7-3 after eight minutes and 20-14 at halftime.
However, after York cut the deficit to four early in the third quarter, Northwest responded with a decisive 11-0 run to open up some breathing room, and the Dukes simply couldn’t hit enough shots to mount a comeback.
York missed its first 12 attempts from long range and didn’t drain its first 3-point basket until Destiny Shepherd drilled one with 6:18 to play in the game. The Dukes finished the night 3 of 18 from beyond the arc.
“We’ve been working hard on our shooting and some games we’ve been hitting pretty well,” Kern said. “Tonight was just a tough night. You have a bad night to miss them, but it’s going to happen at times. You obviously have to credit the defensive pressure of their team. They do a good job putting defenders on you, and they just didn’t go in. You miss 12 shots in a row like that, and you’re giving the other team that many opportunities. You put yourself in a bad spot.”
Shepherd did not score in the first half but heated up after the break, as the senior finished the night 4 of 9 from the floor and racked up a team-high 11 points.
Kiersten Portwine netted seven points and finished as the team’s second-leading scorer. The sophomore entered Saturday’s contest as the area leader in 3-point shooting percentage but had an off night against Northwest, as she connected on just 2 of 8 chances from deep.
Scheierman added six points and knocked down half of her six shot attempts. Anna Briggs recorded five points, Josie Loosvelt notched four and Mattie Pohl tallied one to round out York’s scoring.
Reba Mader and Rylie Rice each racked up a game-high 13 points for Northwest in the win. Rice also buried three of the Vikings’ four 3-pointers. Northwest shot 14 of 24 from the floor and 4 of 10 from beyond the arc.
The Vikings also connected on 13 of 24 chances at the foul line compared to 5 of 10 for York.
York turned the ball over 14 times and collected just two steals, but the Dukes forced 13 Northwest turnovers overall and dominated the Vikings on the glass. York finished with 27 rebounds, and its 12 offensive boards equaled Northwest’s total rebounding output.
Despite the loss in the finals, York still picked up a pair of wins in the tournament and finished as the Central Conference runner-up after falling in the semifinals last year.
“You learn a lot about your team and how you respond,” Kern said. “I think we battled in some tough games the first two games, so it was good to get a few wins in the tournament. What we’ve got to do now is regroup, get back to work and refocus on how we can beat Holdrege on Friday. Those are always good games and battles, so we’re going to continue to work on our game and get ready for district play when you really want to be at your best.”