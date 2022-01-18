Cold second half dooms York girls in top-5 clash at Norris

FIRTH – The Omaha World-Herald Class B No. 5 York Dukes led the Class B No. 4 Norris Titans 25-15 at halftime thanks to a 10-of-20 shooting performance, but the visitors lost their offensive groove in the second half.
York went just 2 of 18 from the floor and missed all 10 attempts from beyond the arc over the final 16 minutes as the Titans erased the halftime deficit and stormed back for a 42-33 win Tuesday night.
Norris didn’t shoot especially well in the second half – 5 of 11 from the floor, 0 for 3 from three – but the Titans went 17 of 25 from the foul line over the final 16 minutes to provide all the cushion the hosts needed with York’s offensive struggles.
The Titans’ edge at the foul line was a common theme during the game, as Norris finished the night 23 of 35 from the charity stripe for the game compared to 6 of 11 for York. Norris’ sheer number of free throws helped offset the Dukes’ slight shooting advantage, as York finished 12 of 38 from the floor – 3 of 16 from downtown – compared to just 9 of 27 – 1 of 9 from deep – for Norris.
Norris won the turnover battle 15-10, but the Dukes held a 26-20 lead on the glass. However, the Titans actually enjoyed a slim 14-12 edge on the boards in the second half as they outscored York 27-8 over the final 16 minutes.
Sophomore Kiersten Portwine and senior Destiny Shepherd led the Dukes with seven points apiece, but neither scored in the second half. Senior Masa Scheierman and junior Anna Briggs both added six points for York, while juniors Mia Burke and Josie Loosvelt each notched three to round out the Dukes’ scoring efforts.
Delaney White poured in a game-high 17 for Norris, including a 9-of-10 performance at the line. Ella Waters added nine for the Titans, while Sydney Jelinek notched eight and drilled all six of her free throws.
Norris improved to 12-1, while York dropped to 11-3 with the loss. Senior Mattie Pohl again did not suit up for the Dukes and is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. York returns to the hardwood Friday night when the Dukes hit the road to take on Fairbury.